Bye-Bye Winter, Hello Spring!

I think I am about ready for this winter season to be over, I mean, anyone else? From snowstorm to snowstorm, it has just gotten way too crazy recently with the amount of snow we’ve gotten here in Massachusetts! I do love the snow, don’t get me wrong, but the past couple of weeks have made me get tired of looking at it. Winter feels like it is only enjoyable in December since that is when all the holiday festivities are happening, while the other months feel so long and you can get tired of it quickly! Winter is just like a love-hate relationship for me because one moment I love it, and the next I really dislike it. However, it just really has me looking forward to the spring season!

I absolutely love, love, love the spring! Not only is it during the time of my birthday, but I just really love it in general. The weather is absolutely perfect for me, not too cold and not too hot. I get to wear pretty much anything and be fine temperature-wise! Just the whole aesthetic and vibe of it all has me looking forward to it every year. The flowers start to bloom, the sun starts to shine brighter, leaves turn greener, and most animals come out of hibernation during the early stages of spring! I also love to have a good picnic during the spring. I feel more motivated and at peace when I am under the sun and not surrounded by a lot of snow!

Winter, I’m sorry, but you have to go soon so spring comes quicker!