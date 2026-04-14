Birthday Freebies in the Boston Area

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My birthday is at the beginning of May, and while I’ve wanted to go birthday freebie hunting, I realized that I needed to sign up for rewards programs. However, signing up is free! I decided that starting now, I’d sign up for a few rewards programs so I can get free stuff for my birthday. If your birthday is coming up (or even if it’s not), here’s a list of some of the more well-known birthday freebies and when you can redeem these rewards! Since there are so many, this list will focus on free items rather than vouchers.

Food

Starbucks – free drink or food item

Allotted time: one day

Taco Bell – free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Papa Gino’s – free small cheese pizza or sandwich

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Legal Sea Foods – free dessert

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Wahlburgers – free milkshake

Allotted time: 14 days

Boloco – free burrito

Allotted time: 7 days

Chick-Fil-A – free cookie or brownie

Allotted time: 30 days

Jersey Mike’s – free sub

Allotted time: no expiration, but can be used once

Chipotle – a mystery surprise…

Allotted time: 14 days

Subway – free cookie or 6-inch sub

Allotted time: 14 days

P.F. Chang’s – free dessert

Allotted time: 30 days

Red Robin – free burger

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Einstein Bros Bagels – free bagel and cream cheese

Allotted time: 14 days

IHOP – free stack of pancakes

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Ben & Jerry’s – free cone

Allotted time: entire birthday month

J.P. Licks – free sundae

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Nothing Bundt Cakes – free bundt cake

Allotted time: 15 days

Crumbl Cookies – free cookie

Allotted time: 40 days

Chip City – free cookie

Allotted time: a few days to a couple weeks

California Pizza Kitchen – free dessert

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Cheesecake Factory – free piece of cheesecake

Allotted time: 14 days

Arby’s – free milkshake

Allotted time: 14 days

Krispy Kreme – free donut and coffee

Allotted time: 30 days

Panera – free dessert

Allotted time: 7 days

Olive Garden – free dessert

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Chilli’s – free dessert

Allotted time: 14-30 days depending on the offer

Edible Arrangements – free chocolate dipped fruit box

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Other

Off The Beaten Path Food Tours – a few special touches and birthday surprises

Allotted time: one day; but promotions valid for around two weeks

Puttshack – free mini golf game

Allotted time: 90 days

American Eagle – 15% off

Allotted time: 60 days

AMC – free large popcorn

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Ulta – free gift

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Bath & Body Works – free gift

Allotted time: 30 days

DSW – $5 off

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Old Navy – free gift

Allotted time: entire birthday month

Sephora – free gift

Allotted time: entire birthday month + two weeks before and after depending on supplies

While this isn’t a complete list and might not be exactly accurate, there are many birthday freebies you can redeem throughout your special month! All of these freebies require accounts, so I’ll be sure to make accounts at least a month before my birthday so I can claim these rewards.