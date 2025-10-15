“Below Deck Mediterranean” is Back and I’m So Here for It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I tend to gush and share my enthusiasm for my interests in my articles, and I’m doing it again! I’ve talked about how much I love the Below Deck franchise on Bravo, and now I have a new season of Below Deck Mediterranean to obsess over for the foreseeable future. As much as I love the other shows in the franchise, Mediterranean is easily my favorite out of all of them. I love it all – the gorgeous locations, the demanding guests, and watching Captain Sandy run a boat with a drama-filled crew. Below Deck Mediterranean is back for Season Ten, and I’m already so excited for this season just after watching the first episode.

First things first, I love that this charter season is based out of Barcelona, Spain. This is the second time a season has taken place in Spain, and I can’t wait to see all the beautiful locations that M/Y Bravado will sail to this season. The Mediterranean overall is gorgeous, and watching this show has given me so many dream vacation spots.

Now onto the crew for this season! It wouldn’t be a true season without Captain Sandy in charge, and I’m so happy she’s on my screen again. She is truly living her best life right now, having gotten engaged at the end of Season Nine and married after the season ended. Sandy is easily my favorite out of all the captains because of her quick humor and dedication to excellence. I’m also psyched that Aesha Scott is back for another season as Chief Stewardess! Her joy and energy are infectious, and she’s proven herself to be an incredible leader throughout her seasons. My mom and I constantly say “That’s amazing!” or “That’s terrible!” to each other, which have become Aesha’s catchphrases because of how often she says them. I try to copy her New Zealand accent, but nothing compares to hers!

I think it’s time to officially address what is shaping up to be the beginning drama for this season: Nathan had a baby with someone! Nathan Gallagher first appeared as a deckhand on Season Nine, and he is back as the bosun this season. Right away, the trailers and the first episode tease that Nathan and a mystery woman had a baby together, but a quick Instagram search reveals that it’s Gael Cameron, another deckhand from Season Nine. Nathan and Gael had a very sweet romance throughout the previous season, so I wasn’t surprised that they now have a child together. However, the first episode also suggests that there was a period of time when Nathan and Gael weren’t together, so I am curious to see how their arc will play out.

This season already looks packed with drama, and I cannot wait to keep watching! I’m typically bad about keeping up with new seasons of my favorite shows, but I know I will be tuning in every week to see what happens next.