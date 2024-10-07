The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve written about animals caught by outdoor cameras before, and I’m happy to report that thanks to them, plus being in the right place at the right time myself, I had lots of cute encounters this summer. Some were returning, and some were new. These critter visits were definitely a summer highlight.

Opossum

I was having an emotional moment ~in nature~ (my yard) when something came trundling towards me. By shape and color, I first assumed it was a very mottled cat, but as it came closer, I realized it was an opossum! These are more recent visitors and I love seeing their little waddle each time; seeing this one up close was such a gift.

Fun fact: Because of their low body temperature, opossums are unlikely to carry rabies.

Baby bunny

Bunnies are regulars, so maybe not as exciting, but they’re still super cute, and getting to watch them grow up is extra special. I was, once again, having an emotional moment (crying outside is very nice. Highly recommend a good cathartic cry in the pouring rain if you ever get the chance) when the smallest of the baby bunnies came right up to me, close enough to touch. Of course, that would’ve scared it away, as would’ve moving literally an inch to take a picture. I stayed as still as I could and he even went right up to the back door as if he thought he was going to go inside the house! Once again, such a special moment in a time when I really needed it.

Fun fact: Baby bunnies are called kittens or kits.

Sprinting groundhog

Years ago, there was a short while where we had a regular groundhog visitor, who we named Gimli. But once he stopped coming, we never saw any again. One day this summer, through a window to the backyard, I saw a chunky brown creature sprinting his way across. There’s always a split second where my brain racks through all the possibilities – a rabbit? No, too big. A cat? No, a groundhog! The previous groundhog visitor had been more of a trundler, so it was more unexpected to see one sprinting! He then came running back across, much closer to the house this time. Unfortunately, as I ran to get a better view, I slipped on my cat’s favorite crinkly mat. By the time I stood up to find the groundhog, he was gone, and my groggy cat, awakened by my fall, was meowing at me as if to ask what was going on (he’s always very curious when someone starts running). Oh, well.

Fun fact: groundhogs are part of the squirrel family!

Baby robins

Similarly to the baby bunnies, I also got to see American robins growing up in the yard. Fledglings sometimes don’t seem to have acquired the fear of humans that their parents have, so I got to see a little fuzzy fledgling with his old-man ear tufts chilling on the patio for a while, chirping until his parents arrived with food. Later, as they ventured further out, I’d see two little fledglings hopping behind a parent each, squawking for food as their parents presumably tried to teach them to hunt. It was truly something out of a children’s cartoon and so cute to watch.

Fun fact: American robins can become inebriated after eating too many fermented berries.

Skunk

This is the most recent sighting. I was mid-doomscrolling sesh when the outdoor cameras alerted me to an animal in the yard, which just so happened to be right outside the window I was sitting in front of. I turned around, pulled the curtain aside, and there it was! Sniffing in the grass and even taking a bath break was a very soft-looking skunk, and I got to admire him for a bit, safely separated by a solid window.

Fun(ish) fact: A skunk’s spray can be smelled from a mile and a half away!