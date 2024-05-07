The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other day, I sat under the blooming white trees in the Arnow Quad. My fellow Lasell students know just how stunning this sport can be. I tilted my head back and took in the bright blue sky peaking through the bundles of tiny white blooms. The quad was quiet while everyone was in class, but I enjoyed hearing the occasional strangler bustle over to 1851 to grab a bite to eat. I was suddenly overcome with a tightening in my chest. Oh, I thought, this could be my last time sitting here.

In the final weeks before graduation, I’ve been trying to soak up as much of this campus as I can. Unless my future plans drastically change, there’s little chance I’ll be able to walk these grounds in the way I do now. While Lasell might not have the most grandiose campus, it has been a place that has fostered so much growth for me. As I take my final walks around on these paths, I can’t help but reminisce.

I’ll miss Arnow Quad quite a bit. From its inviting grass that my friends and I have picnicked on, to the blooming trees by Donahue that first enticed me in photos, it’s been a truly beautiful place for me to spend my time. I’ve celebrated here for UBelong and Marathon Monday and enjoyed one too many cannolis from the food trucks they bring. Add in the ease of picking up some lunch from 1851, and I’ll miss this little grove.

I’ll miss the field behind the library. I’m not sure of its official name, which is kind of rude of me, I should know it by now. Between gazing over it from the library, walking across it to get to the Counseling Center, or sitting on the bleachers in the dark to cry, this place has seen the best and worst of me. I’ll miss watching people throw frisbees for their dogs, and friends sled down the hill in the winter.

Most of all (and to the surprise of no one) I’ll miss the library. I can’t write too much or I’ll start to cry, but the Brennan Library has meant everything to me. From studying, to working, to interning, I have spent the most time here out of anywhere on campus. One of the first things I ever did here at Lasell was immediately introduce myself to the Library Director and tell her I wanted to be a librarian. Since then, the library has become a space of growth, exploration, and comfort for me. The librarians have become my most important supporters and mentors. When in doubt, I always find myself back here. I hope to find a space in the world one day where I feel as comfortable and at home as I do here.

While I’m sad to leave all these amazing spots that have seen me grow as a person and student, I’m excited to explore more of the world and broaden my horizons. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for this little campus.