All Oscar Winners of the 21st Century So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of this writing, the 98th Academy Awards dazzled audiences on March 16, 2026, drawing in 17.86 million viewers. Inspired by this enduring spectacle, I thought it would be exciting to embark on a journey through the past 25 years, revisiting all the Best Picture winners since the star-studded 73rd Academy Awards in 2001, which honored films released in 2000. Grab your popcorn—let’s savor this cinematic adventure together.

73rd Academy Awards Best Picture: Gladiator (2000)

During the 73rd Academy Awards, Gladiator (2000) won best picture. It is an action, adventure, historical fiction, and drama film. This film was made by studios in both the US and UK. These studios were Red Wagon Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures, Universal Pictures, Scott Free Productions, and Mill Film. It is entirely in English. It was directed by Ridley Scott and written by John Logan, William Nicolson, and David Franzoni. The lead character, Maximus, is played by Russell Crowe.

74th Academy Awards Best Picture: A Beautiful Mind (2001)

During the 74th Academy Awards, A Beautiful Mind (2001) won the award for Best Picture. It is a romance and drama film made by studios in the US. These studios were DreamWorks Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Imagine Entertainment. The movie is entirely in English. It was directed by Ron Howard and written by Akiva Goldsman. The lead character, John Nash, is played by Russell Crowe.

75th Academy Awards Best Picture: Chicago (2002)

During the 75th Academy Awards, Chicago (2002) won the award for Best Picture. It is a comedy, crime, and drama film. The movie was made by studios in the US. These companies were The Producer Circle Company, Miramax, and Storyline Entertainment. The movie is mostly in English, but Hungarian is also spoken during the film’s runtime. The film was directed by Rob Marshall and written by Bill Condon. The lead character, Roxie Hart, is played by Renée Zellweger.

76th Academy Awards Best Picture: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

During the 76th Academy Awards, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) won Best Picture. It is an action, fantasy, and adventure film. This film was made by studios in New Zealand and the US. These studios are WingNut Films, New Line Cinema, and The Saul Zaentz Company. This movie is entirely in English. The film was directed by Peter Jackson and written by Jackson alongside Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh. The lead character, Frodo, is played by Elijah Wood.

77th Academy Awards Best Picture: Million Dollar Baby (2004)

During the 77th Academy Awards, Million Dollar Baby (2004) won Best Picture. It is a drama film. The film was made by studios in the US and Switzerland. These studios are Epsilon Motion Pictures, Lakeshore Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures, ASR Productions, and Malpaso Productions. The film is mostly in English, but Irish is also spoken during the film’s runtime. The film was directed by Clint Eastwood and written by Paul Haggis. The lead character, Frankie Dunn, is played by Eastwood.

78th Academy Awards Best Picture: Crash (2004)

During the 78th Academy Awards, Crash (2004) won Best Picture. It is a drama film. The film was made by studios in the US and Germany. These studios are ApolloProScreen Filmproduktion, Blackfriars Bridge Films, Harris Company, DEJ Productions, Yari Film Group, Bob Yari Productions, and Bull’s Eye Entertainment. This film is mostly in English, but Farsi, Korean, Spanish, and Chinese are also spoken in the film. The film was directed by Paul Haggis, who wrote the film alongside Bobby Moresco. The lead character, Detective Graham Waters, is played by Don Cheadle.

79th Academy Awards Best Picture: The Departed (2006)

During the 79th Academy Awards, The Departed (2006) won Best Picture. It is a thriller, crime, and drama movie. The film was made by studios in the US and Hong Kong. These studios are Initial Entertainment Group, Media Asia Films, Warner Bros. Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment, and Plan B Entertainment. This film is mostly in English, but Cantonese is also spoken. This film was directed by Martin Scorsese and written by William Monahan. The lead character, Billy, is played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

80th Academy Awards Best Picture: No Country for Old Men (2007)

During the 80th Academy Awards, No Country for Old Men (2007) won Best Picture. It is a crime, thriller, and western movie. The film was made by American studios. These studios were Mike Zoss Productions, Miramax, Scott Rudin Productions, and Paramount Vantage. The film is mostly in English, but Spanish is also spoken. The film was both directed and written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. The lead character, Anton Chigurh, is played by Javier Bardem.

81st Academy Awards Best Picture: Slumdog Millionaire

During the 81st Academy Awards, Slumdog Millionaire (2008) won Best Picture. It is a drama and romance movie. The film was made by studios in the UK. These studios were Film4 Productions and Celador Films. The film is mostly in English, but French and Hindi are also spoken during the film. The film was directed by Danny Boyle and written by Simon Beaufoy. The lead character, Jamal, is played by Dev Patel, Ayush Khedekar, and Tanay Chheda.

82nd Academy Awards Best Picture: The Hurt Locker (2008)

During the 82nd Academy Awards, The Hurt Locker (2008) won Best Picture. It is a drama, thriller, and war film. This film was made by studios in the US and the UK. These studios are Voltage Pictures, Grosvenor Park Productions, First Light, Summit Entertainment, and Kingsgate Films. The film is mostly in English, but Arabic and Turkish are also spoken. The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal. The lead character, Staff Sergeant William James, is played by Jeremy Renner.

83rd Academy Awards Best Picture: The King’s Speech (2010)

During the 83rd Academy Awards, The King’s Speech (2010) won Best Picture. It is a historical fiction and drama film. The film was made by studios in the US and the UK. These studios are Bedlam Productions, The Weinstein Company, See-Saw Films, UK Film Council, Film Nation Entertainment, Momentum Pictures, Molinare Investment, and Aegis Film Fund. The film is entirely in English. The film was directed by Tom Hooper and written by David Seidler. The lead character, King George VI of England, is played by Colin Firth.

84th Academy Awards Best Picture: The Artist (2011)

During the 84th Academy Awards, The Artist (2011) won Best Picture. It is a historical fiction, romcom, and drama. The film was made by studios in Belgium and France. These studios are La Classe Américaine, Jouror Productions, uFilm, France 3 Cinéma, Le Petite Reine, JD Prod, and Studio 37. There is no spoken dialogue in the movie. The film was directed and written by Michel Hazanavicius. The lead character, George Valentin, is played by Jean Dujardin.

85th Academy Awards Best Picture: Argo (2012)

During the 85th Academy Awards, Argo (2012) won Best Picture. The film is a historical fiction, thriller, and drama movie. The film was made by studios in the UK and the US. These studios are Warner Bros. Pictures, GK Films, and Smoke House Pictures. The film is mostly in English, but German, Arabic, and Farsi are also spoken. The film was directed by Ben Affleck and written by Chris Terrio. The lead character, Tony Mendez, is played by Affleck.

86th Academy Awards Best Picture: 12 Years a Slave (2013)

During the 86th Academy Awards, 12 Years a Slave (2013) won Best Picture. The film is a historical fiction and drama movie. The film was made by studios in the UK and the US. These studios are River Road Entertainment, Film4 Productions, New Regency Pictures, Regency Enterprises, and Plan B Entertainment. The film is entirely in English. The film was directed by Steve McQueen and John Ridley. The lead character, Solomon Northup, is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

87th Academy Awards Best Picture: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

During the 87th Academy Awards, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014) won Best Picture. The film is a dramedy movie. The film was made by American studios. These studios were New Regency Pictures, Le Grisbi Productions, TSG Entertainment, M Productions, and Worldview Entertainment. It is entirely in English. The film was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and written by Iñárritu alongside Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Armando Bo. The lead character, Riggan, is played by Michael Keaton.

88th Academy Awards Best Picture: Spotlight (2015)

During the 88th Academy Awards, Spotlight (2015) won Best Picture. The film is a historical fiction and drama movie. The film was made by American studios. These studios were Rocklin/Faust, Open Road Films, Participant, First Look Media, and Anonymous Content. It is entirely in English. The film was directed by Tom McCarthy, who wrote the film alongside Josh Singer. The lead character, Michael Rezendes, is played by Mark Ruffalo.

89th Academy Awards Best Picture: Moonlight (2016)

During the 89th Academy Awards, Moonlight (2016) won Best Picture. The film is a drama movie. The film was made by American studios and is entirely in English. These studios are Plan B Entertainment, A24, and PASTEL. The film was written and directed by Barry Jenkins. The lead character, Chiron, is played by Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders, and Alex Hibbert.

90th Academy Awards Best Picture: The Shape of Water (2017)

During the 90th Academy Awards, The Shape of Water (2017) won Best Picture. The film is a drama and a romantic film. The film was made by American studios. These studios were TSG Entertainment, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Double Dare You, and Bull Productions. The film is mostly in English, but Russian is also spoken. The film was directed by Guillermo del Toro, who wrote the film alongside Vanessa Taylor. The lead character, Elisa Esposito, is played by Sally Hawkins.

91st Academy Awards Best Picture: Green Book (2018)

During the 91st Academy Awards, Green Book (2018) won Best Picture. The film is a historical fiction dramedy movie. The film was made by studios in the US. These studios are Innisfree Pictures, Participant, Cinetic Media, and Dreamworks Pictures. The film is mostly in English, but Italian and Russian are also spoken. The film was directed by Peter Farrelly, who wrote it alongside Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie. The lead character, Tony Lip, is played by Viggo Mortensen.

92nd Academy Awards Best Picture: Parasite (2019)

During the 92nd Academy Awards, Parasite (2019) won Best Picture. The film is a thriller and dramedy. The film was made by Barunson E&A, a South Korean studio. The film is mostly in Korean, but German and English are also spoken during the film’s runtime. The film was directed by Joon Ho Bong, who wrote the film alongside Dae-hwan Kim and Jin-won Han. The lead character, Ki-taek Kim, is played by Kang-ho Song.

93rd Academy Awards Best Picture: Nomadland (2020)

During the 93rd Academy Awards, Nomadland (2020) won Best Picture. The film is a drama movie. The film is made by American studios. These studios are Hear/Say Productions, Cor Cordium Productions, and Highwayman Films. The movie is entirely in English. It was directed and written by Chloé Zhao. The lead character, Fern, is played by Frances McDormand.

94th Academy Awards Best Picture: CODA (2021)

During the 94th Academy Awards, CODA (2021) won Best Picture. The film is a drama and romance movie. The film was made by studios in France and the US. These studios are Pathé, Vendôme Pictures, and Picture Perfect Entertainment. This movie is mostly in English, but Spanish is also spoken during the film’s runtime. It was directed and written by Sian Heder. The lead character, Ruby Rossi, is played by Emilia Jones.

95th Academy Awards Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

During the 95th Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) won Best Picture. It is a sci-fi, action, comedy, and adventure movie. The film was made by studios in the US. These studios are Ley Line Entertainment, A24, IAC Films, Year of the Rat, and AGBO. The film is mostly in English, but Chinese and Cantonese are also spoken during the film’s runtime. The film was directed and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert. The lead character, Evelyn Wang, is played by Michelle Yeoh.

96th Academy Awards Best Picture: Oppenheimer (2023)

During the 96th Academy Awards, Oppenheimer (2023) won Best Picture. The film is a historical fiction drama. The film was made by studios in the US and the UK. These studios are Atlas Entertainment, Peters Creek Entertainment, Syncopy, Breakheart Films, and Atlas Entertainment. The film is mostly in English, but Dutch is also spoken during the film’s runtime. The film was directed and written by Christopher Nolan. The lead character, Julius Robert Oppenheimer, was played by Cillian Murphy.

97th Academy Awards Best Picture: Anora (2024)

During the 97th Academy Awards, Anora (2024) won Best Picture. The film is a drama, romance, and comedy movie. The film was made by American studios. These studios are FilmNation Entertainment and Cre Film. The film is mostly in English, but Armenian and Russian are also spoken during the film. The film was directed and written by Sean Baker. The lead character, Anora, was played by Mikey Madison.

98th Academy Awards Best Picture: One Battle After Another (2025)

During the 98th Academy Awards, One Battle After Another (2025) won Best Picture. The film is a thriller, comedy, action, and crime movie. The film was made by American studios. These studios are Ghoulardi Film Company, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Domain Entertainment. The film is mostly in English, but Spanish and French are also spoken during the film’s runtime. The film was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The lead character, Bob, was played by Leonardo DiCaprio.