Aesthetic Boston Cafes

I always find myself looking for cafes with unique and inviting atmospheres to do my homework, read, or catch up with my friends. I believe that the vibes of a place can impact my productivity, so finding the most aesthetically pleasing cafes, with great staff and ample seating, is something important to me. If you are looking to also try a new study spot in the Boston area, try one of these cafes!

Farmers Horse Coffee

In Back Bay, there lies a beautiful cafe with a rustic, comforting feel. Along the rock accent wall, you will find a shelf filled with board games that provide an inviting aspect to the place. You can feel free to sit and talk with friends while sipping on some of their delicious blends of coffee for a while, and experience with others the safety and warmth this cafe holds! On warmer days in Spring and Summer, you can enjoy the greenhouse-like outdoor seating area, basking in the sun while enjoying a scrumptious pastry. Overall, this place provides a homey feeling that can be harder to find in the city.

Madhouse Cafe

Attached to a motorcycle repair shop in Roxbury sits a warm and artsy cafe. With plants and vines hanging from the ceiling and beautifully designed wooden tables, you will be transported to a simpler time for a moment. Madhouse cafe is a great spot to enjoy a solo date, or to catch up with good friends, over a sweet tahini latte or a delicious baklava. The best thing about this place is its reasonable prices!

Sip Cafe

This cafe is located in downtown Boston and has ample seating and the most gorgeous natural lighting. If you are looking for a bright and bustling place to get some work done, this is the place to go. With its European style, you can romanticize that you are doing your work in France or Italy. When the weather gets better, there is also plenty of outdoor seating, so you can get some vitamin D while sipping on some coffee or tea! The bright greens inside can also help to boost your mood and motivation.

Gracenote Coffee

Think modern meets farmhouse. With white walls and tall windows, you get the light of a modern cafe, but with accents of dark wooden shelves and counters, and pots filled with flowers and greenery, you get a bit of a countryside, farmhouse feel. To me, this is the perfect spot to pull out my computer and be productive. You can find this cafe in the Leather District in Boston!

I hope that the next time you are feeling a wave of productivity, or just want a self date or to meet up with friends, you can try visiting one of these lovely locations! It is always nice to mix up our daily routines and keep things fresh and new!