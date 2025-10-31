A Single Girl Discusses Couples’ Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween has always been one of my favorite holidays. As a kid, of course, I was so excited to go to different houses in my neighborhood and collect a ton of candy!

Even though I don’t trick or treat anymore, I still love to dress up. I went to a Halloween party a couple of weeks ago, and my friend and I dressed up as Robert Irwin and Witney Carson from Dancing With The Stars, respectively. Not to brag, but our costumes were amazing.

As a clear expert of couples’ costumes (I’m single, ha), I wanted to share some of my ideas for duo costumes – whether that be with a significant other or a friend, like mine was.

Peanut Butter and Jelly (or Peanut Butter and Chocolate)

This first one can be basic, but it’s cute. I love food, and there aren’t many combos out there that are better than both peanut butter and jelly or peanut butter and chocolate. The chocolate variation goes really well with Halloween!

Thing 1 and Thing 2

This is a classic. The two Dr. Seuss characters go so well together, and dressing up as them with a friend or significant other would be really funny.

Cinderella and Prince Charming (or Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, etc.)

Halloween is an opportunity to be whoever you want to be, so why not be royalty for a day? Any princess/prince combo would be great, but Cinderella and Prince Charming are a classic. For two girls, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty would be a perfect pair.

Sunshine and Raincloud

Opposites attract, right? This costume would be perfect for the sunshine friend and the rain-type friend. Or a significant other. Even if both friends are sunshines or rainclouds, this costume gives an opportunity to delve into a depicted personality.

Barbie and Ken (or any pop culture costume)

I love a good pop culture reference. Barbie and Ken would be an excellent duo costume. Bonus points if you make a music video for any song during the night (I’m Just Ken would be hilarious.)

There are so many more ideas for duo Halloween costumes – whether you’re in a relationship or not. Regardless of what you dress up as, I hope you have a sweet and safe Halloween!