Birds in our backyard have much to offer in terms of free entertainment, from their (mostly) pleasant songs to interbird/backyard critter drama. Over the years, I’ve gotten better at identifying these birds, not just through appearance, but also song (though the latter is a slower process). Many of these sounds have distinct associations for me, so here’s my guide that may or may not be helpful for naming who you might be hearing singing a tune.

If I hear something laughing at me that sounds suspiciously like a monkey, I assume I’m hearing a Nuthatch.

When I hear a call that sounds like an angry kitten, I know there’s a Gray Catbird around (after I accept that it’s not the cat distribution system).

Brown Cowbirds may be rather dull-looking birds (no offense!), but their music unique and sounds almost digital, and a bit like trickling water. It’s a bit reminiscent of a video game sound effect!

If you think you’ve heard an owl mid-day, it’s likely actually a Mourning Dove – the song that makes you nostalgic for your childhood summers! And, I’ve recently learned, the chirping, whistling sound when they fly is actually the sound of their wings!

Red-Bellied Woodpeckers sound straight out of Jurassic Park to me. But if their dinosaur-y trill doesn’t identify them, their drilling certainly will!

Carolina Wrens have a distinct cyclical tune (it sounds like a circle to me, if that makes sense?).

Northern Cardinals make a series of upturned and downturned whistles, often followed by a quick succession of the same note. I love their song for how easy it is to whistle! And spotting these vibrant red birds is always a treat.

I associate Red-Winged Blackbirds with fields of tall grass and wooded walkways, but lately one has occasionally been hanging out by my window, which I figured out thanks to my Merlin Bird ID app. To me, they sound like a cross between a noisy bug and a bird (almost like a cicada!?).

My least favorite bird call to hear is that of Blue Jays, and they sure are loud. I find their shriek awfully grating, though it makes them easy to identify. Their mimicry, on the other hand, is impressive!

As a bonus: if you hear a scratchy whining sound overhead, it might not be a bird at all, but a squirrel!

Bird species make a variety of sounds of course, so it can be hard to get a hang of recognizing their calls! These are some of their more distinct songs that I find easily distinguishable.