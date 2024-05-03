I’m sitting down to write this article on the last day of classes before finals start. It is crazy to think that I am already at the end of my sophomore year and halfway through a college degree. It feels like just yesterday I was moving in for the first time. So much has gone on this year, so I wanted to take the time to reflect on everything that happened during my sophomore year.
First, I began an on-campus job back in September. I started working in Lasell’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a Blue Key Society Ambassador. Working in admissions and being a tour guide has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I’ve loved connecting with prospective students, showing them my campus, and seeing where they start to envision themselves as a student here. I look forward to my weekly shifts and seeing what new projects we have in store. Every moment I’ve spent at work has been so worth it, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.
This year was also when I began student teaching in a sixth-grade classroom. At first, I was nervous. I hadn’t taught in a formal classroom setting yet and was worried I wouldn’t do well. But my host teachers and students welcomed me from the moment I entered the classroom. Getting to know and work with these students has again affirmed my decision to pursue teaching. I won’t lie that it isn’t difficult at times; some days were challenging, but I am a stronger teacher after going through them. I’m dreading having to say goodbye to these students tomorrow, but I will remember them for the rest of my life.
I cannot write this article without also mentioning this being my first year as President of Her Campus at Lasell. I was again nervous to begin such an important role in the club that has meant so much to me. But, with my amazing E-Board by my side, I really had nothing to fear. I’m proud of the content we’ve created, the events we’ve hosted, and how our bond as a team has only grown stronger. Her Campus has been such a huge part of my life since I joined my very first semester here. I am so grateful for the friends and experiences that it has brought me, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds!
All in all, I am proud of everything I’ve experienced and accomplished this year, good or bad. I am proud of myself for even coming back to school after losing my dad back in August. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my friends, family, professors, and coworkers. I am absolutely looking forward to everything my junior year will bring.