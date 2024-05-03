The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sitting down to write this article on the last day of classes before finals start. It is crazy to think that I am already at the end of my sophomore year and halfway through a college degree. It feels like just yesterday I was moving in for the first time. So much has gone on this year, so I wanted to take the time to reflect on everything that happened during my sophomore year.

First, I began an on-campus job back in September. I started working in Lasell’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a Blue Key Society Ambassador. Working in admissions and being a tour guide has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I’ve loved connecting with prospective students, showing them my campus, and seeing where they start to envision themselves as a student here. I look forward to my weekly shifts and seeing what new projects we have in store. Every moment I’ve spent at work has been so worth it, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

This year was also when I began student teaching in a sixth-grade classroom. At first, I was nervous. I hadn’t taught in a formal classroom setting yet and was worried I wouldn’t do well. But my host teachers and students welcomed me from the moment I entered the classroom. Getting to know and work with these students has again affirmed my decision to pursue teaching. I won’t lie that it isn’t difficult at times; some days were challenging, but I am a stronger teacher after going through them. I’m dreading having to say goodbye to these students tomorrow, but I will remember them for the rest of my life.

I cannot write this article without also mentioning this being my first year as President of Her Campus at Lasell. I was again nervous to begin such an important role in the club that has meant so much to me. But, with my amazing E-Board by my side, I really had nothing to fear. I’m proud of the content we’ve created, the events we’ve hosted, and how our bond as a team has only grown stronger. Her Campus has been such a huge part of my life since I joined my very first semester here. I am so grateful for the friends and experiences that it has brought me, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds!

All in all, I am proud of everything I’ve experienced and accomplished this year, good or bad. I am proud of myself for even coming back to school after losing my dad back in August. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my friends, family, professors, and coworkers. I am absolutely looking forward to everything my junior year will bring.