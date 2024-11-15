The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever I go to Boston, I fall increasingly in love with it. I’ve made it a personal goal of mine to explore the city, and I acted on this wish two weekends ago. My roommate and I planned a day trip to Boston filled with museums, delicious food, and books. Here is a recap of what we did, and maybe it can serve as inspiration for your next Boston adventure.

First, we took the Green Line to get into the city. After a quick Dunkin’ run, I parked my car at Riverside Station for the day (which was only $3.00!) and we hopped on the train. I would like to brag that as someone not from Massachusetts, I’m getting pretty good at using the MBTA.

Our first planned stop was the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, but since we arrived early, we decided to walk around the area for a bit. We ended up checking out the Tufts School of the Museum of Fine Arts and their Ulises: Assembly exhibition. The exhibition is about print media and art. I thought it was very interesting, and something everyone should check out! The exhibit is open until November 10, so I would definitely go before it closes.

Next, it was time for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. After spending a few hours in the museum, I can say that this is now one of my favorite cultural attractions in Boston. Every minute detail is gorgeous and adds to the rich environment of the museum. Art and history blend so well here, with information about Isabella Stewart Gardner herself, the art pieces, and bits of American history woven in as well. We also checked out the two exhibitions currently on display: Manet: A Model Family and Mary Ellen Mark: A Seattle Family, 1983-2014. The first exhibit is about the Manets, who were a family of artists and musicians in 19th-century France. I enjoyed learning about the family tree and relationships, as well as getting to see various art pieces members of the family created. The second exhibit is a collection of photos taken by Mary Ellen Mark, who followed a woman named “Tiny” living in Seattle from the 1980s to the 2010s. This was such an intimate look into Tiny’s life, from her early teenage years to her starting a family. I also recommend checking out these exhibits.

After the museum, we were starting to get hungry. So, we headed over to Newbury Street to grab some food (and books!) at Trident Booksellers & Cafe. I was sold on the idea of a combination bookstore and restaurant, and I was not disappointed. The atmosphere was so cute and cozy. We were surrounded by tons of books and a television playing Gilmore Girls while we sat. The food was also delicious, and I’m still thinking about the sandwich I got. Once we were finished eating, we perused the massive collection of books and trinkets available to buy, and I did not leave empty-handed. I am absolutely going back to Trident in the future.

Finally, we were ready to start heading back to campus. But, we made a quick stop at Emack and Bolio’s, an ice cream place also on Newbury Street. We each got an ice cream frappe and enjoyed it during our walk to Copley Station. It was truly a perfect day in Boston, and I can’t wait for my next adventure in the city!