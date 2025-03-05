A Recap of My 21st and What I’m Looking Forward to This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

It’s officially one of my favorite times of year – Pisces season! Not only is it a time for dreamers and embracing emotions, it also means my birthday is coming up! My birthday is March 1st, and this year was a milestone because I turned 21. I also love to brag that my mom had her first and only daughter on the first day of Women’s History Month, and named me after her by giving me her first name as my middle name. I know turning 21 is usually all about being able to legally drink and have fun, but that wasn’t the case for me as someone who chooses to be sober. By no means am I judging anyone who does partake, but everyone celebrates differently, and that’s okay! My birthday weekend was filled with friends, family, and lots of food.

I headed home on Friday and went out to dinner with my grandparents, which has become a little tradition of ours. We went to Andiamo in Mystic, Connecticut, and ate some of the best Italian food I’ve ever had. I got their chicken parmesan, which was so incredibly delicious, and still managed to save room for their tiramisu dessert. I’m not kidding when I say I’m still dreaming about this meal, it was that good. Anytime I go out with my grandparents, we always go to their house after to spend more time together and also to see their four tuxedo cats. It was a lovely night!

The next day was my actual birthday, and it was such a special day. We started off with breakfast at one of my favorite places, Sunnyside Diner (this is owned by the same family that owns the pizza restaurant I work at, and I’ve also worked as a hostess for the diner since it opened in 2022). I maintain that Sunnyside has some of the best pancakes I’ve ever had, and they did not disappoint once again. I also loved getting to come home and see my work family, so there was that bonus too.

Next, I wanted to do a little shopping, so we went to the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Casino. I really only go to the Casino for the Outlets, and it was nice to walk around and browse for a while. I even went into Kate Spade, not to buy anything, but just to feel fancy and like someone who can buy expensive items on a whim. I also went to Sephora to redeem my birthday gift and to get some other goodies, and finished the shopping excursion at TJ Maxx.

I then spent the evening celebrating at my childhood best friend’s house, and they did such a wonderful job surprising me and making the night special. My only real request was that we play trivia about me, so I prepared a Kahoot with 21 questions all about me. My best friend and her family also went all out with the decorations, with green and gold balloons, party lights, and plenty of birthday-related items for me to wear. Her family is like my family, and I always love getting to spend time with them. We ate pizza and enjoyed a flourless chocolate torte my mom makes for dessert. I also opened presents, and one my mom got me made me cry. My dad always had a crazy work schedule, so if he had to leave before I woke up, he would leave a little note for me on the kitchen counter. When I was in first grade, he wrote me a poem that I’ve held onto ever since. I even used it to get his handwriting for a tattoo I got in memory of him. Anyways, my mom framed the poem with some pressed flowers for me, and now I have a beautiful way to display this memory I have of my dad. I can’t emphasize how hard everyone worked to make my birthday special, and I am so incredibly grateful.

I also wanted to share some of the things I am looking forward to this year, because birthdays can be a time for self-reflection and looking forward. I have so much to look forward to from working in Undergraduate Admissions, such as our upcoming Lasell Day, which I have a major role in planning. I have so much love for everyone in Admissions, and I can’t wait for all of the events we have planned! Another subtle brag is that I’m going with my childhood best friend to see Lucy Dacus in concert on April 20th! I haven’t been to a concert since my freshman year of high school, so I cannot wait to go see one of my favorite artists live. In September I will also begin my senior practicum, where I will be teaching twice a week in preparation to take over teaching for the spring semester. It’s hard to believe that my senior year is approaching, and that my dreams of being a high school English teacher are coming true. My birthday was the best reminder of what has become my motto for this year, which is that there is so much to love.