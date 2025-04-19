Red Flags as Zodiac Signs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my opinion, there are many differences between zodiac signs, and sometimes, to me, those zodiac signs differ in the identity of the individual. This is just going to be a generalization of the zodiac signs, and not taking the identity of individuals as separate categories.

Scorpio: This comes from my experience mostly with male Scorpios. I feel like they are usually very untrustworthy usually with their actions. They are usually insecure in things that they feel like they have no control over. They also have weirdly extreme trust issues and feel like they need to have their guard up constantly. Leo: This opinion is based on almost every Leo I have interacted with. There are plenty that I do love, but this is a very strong emotion towards them. I feel like they tend to be very attention-seeking in the way that they always need attention on themselves or they get insecure. They are also usually very conceded, in my opinion. Aries : Another zodiac sign that I know plenty of them who I love, but the ones who have been bad have almost outweighed the good, which makes them go so high up on the list. Aries tend to be short-tempered and don’t think logically if they have a thought in mind. This causes several issues, such as conflicts over the smallest things. Pisces : This ranking is honestly based solely on the interactions I have had with one person. I think this individual had a sense of a false reality that made them think their actions would not impact my opinions on them. I think the level of delulu was a whole new level that caused a few issues over time. Every person was “sooooo in love with them.” Gemini : Some good, some bad. In my experience, Geminis are constantly changing their mind. They will have their choice, and then out of nowhere, they make a complete 180-degree change. They are very hot and cold as well. Sagittarius: Honestly, I lean pretty neutral with this zodiac sign. I feel like their red flag is that they like to be so independent that when someone does try to help them, they shut down. Also, can be slightly hot-headed. Aquarius: In my experience, this zodiac sign is often on defense. Which prevents them from growing stronger relationships in shorter periods of time. They can come across as kind of standoffish until you get to know them. Capricorn: From my experience, I feel like most Capricorns have a holier-than-thou mindset. They feel like they are superior in most ways and usually put their career over their relationships (which is totally fine in moderation; they also need a support system). Taurus: I feel like I don’t have many experiences with Taureans. From what I know, they can be pretty strong-headed in the way that they can be very set in their ways and not really be willing to alter their choices. Virgo: I have never really had an issue with a Virgo (at least not that I remember at the moment), my only red flag for them would be that they never feel like they have done good enough. I think my experience with them in general shows they are constantly yearning to be better. Cancer: I love a majority of the cancer’s that I have met. Sometimes they can be a little impulsive they will make decisions on the fly and can sometimes have a tough time controlling their emotions. However, they’re very loving and caring individuals so it makes them very sweet people to spend time with.

Libra: This is coming straight from the source. As a Libra, I can confidently say a Libra’s red flag is going to be that they are extremely indecisive and avoid conflict to the next level. Their trying to keep the peace between everyone can be troubling to other individuals.