100 Years of Halloween-Related Art

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

One of the best ways to enjoy Halloween is to enjoy art. Whether it is a good spooky movie, a terrifying horror novel, or a wonderfully designed costume, many people have enjoyed Halloween by consuming or creating art. To celebrate the upcoming holiday, I have created an article showcasing Halloween art from the past 100 years that I like, so enjoy some candy and prepare to be spooked.

1920s

Decoration, Holiday by Unknown (ca. 1920)

This work is entitled Decoration, Holiday and was created in America by an unknown author around 1920. It was once a Halloween decoration that would have been displayed in a home. Not only is this black cat spooky, but it could also alter its position by moving its limbs. Personally, I think it resembles the Halloween decorations of today while maintaining a bit of a spooky appearance.

1930s

Costume by Unknown (ca. 1935)

Fashion is a form of wearable art, so this costume is an artwork. This outfit was created in ca. 1935 by an unknown author. It is meant to resemble a clown while also including a jack-o-lantern pattern for a Halloween-themed outfit. While I do enjoy this artwork, I prefer outfits that are more colorful than this design.

1940s

Halloween Party by Frank R. Jackson (1944)



This is a photograph from an American Halloween party that was taken in 1944. The work, entitled Halloween Party, was created by Frank R. Jackson. Like Halloween parties of today, the home where it takes place is decorated, and many of the guests are wearing costumes. It makes me wonder if any of the costumes worn at this party would still fit in among guests at a costume party today.

1950s

Halloween by Grandma Moses (1955)

This is an oil painting entitled Halloween. The work was created by American artist Anna M. R. Moses under the pen name Grandma Moses in 1955. Moses’s work portrays people working on a farm during Halloween with jack-o-lanterns sprinkled around the scenery. This artwork appears cheerful and makes me feel somewhat nostalgic despite never having lived on a farm. It feels like I’m watching a really good kids’ movie.

1960s

[Kids wearing masks for Halloween] by Angelo Rizzuto (1964)

This is a photo of some trick or treaters in costume from October of 1964. The photograph was taken in New York State by Angelo Rizzuto. Rizzuto’s photograph, much like Jackson’s, is an authentic snippet of ordinary people celebrating Halloween. I think that the costume of the kid on the left looks very good, while the mask of the one on the right is scary. It makes me wonder if the people in this photo remember this Halloween fondly, if they remember it at all.

1970s

Kermit by Kenneth McGowan (1979)

This work is entitled Kermit and was made by Kenneth McGowan. This artwork portrays a young boy in a mask resembling Kermit the Frog from The Muppets, standing in a field of pumpkins. This young boy, much like the children of today, seems to have dressed as a children’s media character that he really liked. It makes me wonder what characters from the 1970s were beloved at the time but, unlike Kermit, have been largely forgotten about today.

1980s

Halloween by Werner Drewes (1981)

This artwork is an abstract graphic print created by Werner Drewes. Entitled Halloween and created in 1981, this artwork would have been made a mere four years before Drewes’s death. While this artwork may not be straightforward, it seems to have a Halloween vibe. It incorporates fall colors like red and yellow. It does not appear to be a horror piece and feels a bit welcoming, as if I would see this hanging on the wall of a business I have been to.

1990s

Pumpkin by Tony Tasset (1998)

This work, entitled Pumpkin, was created by Tony Tasset in 1998. It is a bronze statue of a pumpkin painted to look realistic. Frankly, it looks almost exactly like a real pumpkin. It reminds me of the giant pumpkins I have seen at state fairs, and it makes me wonder if anybody else has mistaken it for a real pumpkin.

2000s

St. Gabriel, Louisiana by Deborah Luster (2000)

This work, entitled St. Gabriel, Louisiana, was created by Deborah Luster in 2000. It depicts someone in a Halloween costume. Luster’s photo resembles an old photograph with its color scheme and solid black background. The costume worn by the model in the photo also has a very nice design.

2010s

Halloween, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico by Scott Dalton (2012)

This work, entitled Halloween, Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, was created by Scott Dalton in 2012. The work depicts a young trick-or-treater in Mexico dressed in her costume and holding her candy bucket. Her face and identity are hidden. This photograph reminds me of when I would go trick-or-treating as a child. It reminds me that trick-or-treating is an international occurrence since I have seen it happen in America, and I know people who have trick-or-treated in Lebanon.

2020s

Halloween by Rashod Taylor (2022)This artwork, entitled Halloween, was created by Rashod Taylor in 2022. This work is part of a series of works entitled Little Black Boy. The photo depicts a young Black boy dressed as Pikachu for Halloween in a neighborhood. This photo reminds me of the kids who show up at my house for Halloween, as many of them are dressed as characters from pop culture. It makes me wonder if I will recognize any of the characters I encounter this upcoming Halloween.