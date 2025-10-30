10 Stellar Costumes for Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is just around the corner which means that it is time to buy a costume. One website that is a great place to buy a costume is HalloweenCostumes.com. It has a plethora of interesting costumes of multiple sizes, so I will be covering ten stellar costumes from the website.

To clarify, I will be covering costumes that I think look good rather than accessible or cheap costumes. Therefore, I recommend that you treat this article like an art exhibit rather than a shopping catalogue. We are here to observe. However, feel free to buy any costumes from this list that you wish. They are stellar costumes after all.

Costume 1: Female Blue Tuxedo Costume for Adults

This women’s costume is a beautiful pants suit. It is a very appealing shade of blue that looks amazing in an outfit. The bow tie and cummerbund that are included also make the suit more fashionable. It looks like something that a fictional character would wear to party. This is far from an insult in my book.

Costume 2: Piñata Costume for Adults

This unisex costume is a whimsical depiction of a piñata. It is bright and colorful as it showcases a collage of pretty colors. It also includes a hat that is just as colorful as the rest of the costume. It looks like the wearer is wearing confetti which looks joyful and full of whimsy.

Costume 3: Dilophosaurus Adult Costume

This unisex costume is a depiction of a Dilophosaurus. The Dilophosaurus is a real species of dinosaur, but the costume is not very accurate. However, it is very detailed with different skin patterns and scales being visible. It also includes gloves and shoe covers that resemble claws that can be worn, which makes the costume more believable. The costume also looks very cool, scientific inaccuracies aside.

Costume 4: Women’s Statue of Liberty Costume

This women’s costume is a depiction of the Statue of Liberty. Aside from the crown and torch, the costume includes a beautiful dress. It is a very pretty shade of teal. It looks amazing and I recommend buying it for Halloween especially if you intend to use the dress again.

Costume 5: Butler Costume for Men

This men’s costume is meant to look like a butler. The outfit resembles an old fashioned formal suit, so one could technically wear it at a formal event. However, I recommend wearing it on Halloween instead as it would make a very handsome costume.

Costume 6: Women’s Scarecrow Quick Poncho Costume

This women’s costume is supposed to resemble a scarecrow. The outfit looks like a whimsical character design from a children’s movie. It reminds me of the scarecrow resembling Halloween decorations that would be in front of my house every October for most of my childhood. It also looks like it would be comfy which is greatly appreciated.

Costume 7: Baked Potato Pet Costume

This costume is meant to be worn by a dog, so it is a good fit for the furry friend of any pet owner reading this article. It is meant to resemble a baked potato. Aside from making people hungry, the back of the costume is visually appealing and easily recognizable as a baked potato. The outfit also does not neglect to portray the tin foil that a baked potato would be wrapped in. If you want to dress up your pets for Halloween, I recommend preparing a fluffy baked potato to greet your guests.

Costume 8: Willy Wonka Costume for Men

This costume is meant to be worn by men. The outfit’s design is from a movie. More specifically, it is from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971). This film was directed by Mel Stuart, and its version of Willy Wonka was played by Gene Wilder.

Aside from being an accurate depiction of Wilder’s Willy Wonka’s outfit, it looks very nice. I have always believed that good character designs make great outfits, which is apparent in this costume. The colors look great, and the shirt front has a beautiful design. In addition, Willy canonically owns a chocolate factory, which makes this outfit perfect for a holiday that incorporates candy as much as Halloween.

Costume 9: Disney Adult Aladdin Magic Carpet Costume

This unisex costume is a depiction of a magic carpet. More specifically, it is a depiction of the Magic Carpet from Aladdin (1992). This movie was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

I included this simple costume because I really like the design on the carpet. It is a very pretty design. In addition, the poncho in this costume is certainly large enough to make it look like one is actually wearing a carpet.

Costume 10: X-Ray Skeleton Jumpsuit Costume for Women

This women’s costume depicts an x-ray of the wearer’s skeleton. This costume is composed of a single jumpsuit, but that suit has a bright blue design of a skeleton x-ray complete with fractured bones. A wonderful design, this costume is also affordable and costs less than thirty dollars!