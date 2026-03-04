10 Interesting Statistics About Dogs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a dog owner, I enjoy learning more about dogs as it reminds me of my little friend. I would not be surprised if many dog owners felt the same way. As such, I decided to write an article covering interesting statistics related to dogs.

Statistic #1: As of 2023, more Americans own dogs than cats.

49% of Americans only own one dog. This includes 69% of pet owners with one pet and 34% of those with multiple pets. Meanwhile, only 23% of pet owners in America own a cat(s). This includes 26% of those with a single pet and 20% of those with multiple. Meanwhile, 24% of pet owners have at least one of both, including 42% of those with multiple pets.

Statistic #2: Portugal has the highest number of dog owners per 100,000 people

As of 2025, Portugal has the highest number of dog owners per 100,000 people, with 28,890 out of 100,000 people owning dogs. Hungary has the second highest, with 28,778 dog owners per 100,000 people. In third is Brazil with 28,194 per 100,000. Fourth is the United States of America, with 25,916 dog owners per 100,000 people. Thailand is in fifth with 25,831.

Statistic 3: Turkey has the lowest number of dog owners per 100,000 people

As of 2025, Turkey has the lowest number of dog owners per 100,000 people, with 1,657 dog owners per 100,000 people. The country with the second lowest number of dog owners per 100,000 people is Malaysia, with 1,946. The third lowest is Vietnam with 1,969 dog owners per 100,000 people. The fourth lowest is Albania with 3,789 dog owners per 100,000 people. Finally, the fifth lowest is China with 4,096 dog owners per 100,000 people.

Statistic #4: The United States of America has the highest number of dogs

As of 2025, the United States of America has the highest number of dogs in the world, with around 90 million dogs. The country with the second highest is Brazil, with around 60 million dogs. In third place is China with around 58 million dogs. The country with the fourth highest number of dogs is the Philippines, with around 20.5 million dogs. Finally, in fifth place is Thailand with around 18.5 million dogs.

Statistic #5: Liechtenstein has the lowest number of dogs

As of 2025, Liechtenstein has the lowest number of dogs at around 2,000. In a distant second place is Iceland with around 26,000 dogs. In third is Malta with around 39,000 dogs. Fourth is Cyprus with around 59,000 dogs. Fifth is Luxembourg with around 72,000 dogs.

Statistic #6: Idaho is the state with the highest percentage of dog-owning households

As of 2025, Idaho is the American state with the highest percentage of dog-owning households, with 58.3% of the households in the state owning a dog. Montana has the second-highest percentage with 51.9% of households owning dogs. The state with the third-highest percentage is Arkansas at 51.6%. In fourth place is Mississippi with 51%. Finally, in fifth place is West Virginia with 49.6% of households owning dogs.

Statistic #7: The world has between 700 million and 1 billion pet dogs

As of 2026, around 30% of houses worldwide have at least one dog. As such, the estimated number of pet dogs on Earth is between 700 million and 1 billion pet dogs.

Statistic #8: The French Bulldog is the most popular dog breed in America

As of 2024, the most popular dog breed in America is the French Bulldog. The second most popular is the Labrador Retriever. The third is the Golden Retriever. In fourth place is the German Shepherd Dog. In fifth is the Poodle.

Statistic #9: The English Foxhound is the least popular dog breed in America

As of 2024, the least popular dog breed in America is the English Foxhound. The second least popular one is the Bergamasco Sheepdog. The third least popular is the Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen. The fourth least popular is the Norwegian Lundehund. Finally, in fifth place is the Sloughi.

Statistic #10: The most expensive dog breed in the world is the ​Löwchen

(The following prices are in US dollars. As of 2025, the Löwchen is the most expensive dog breed, as it costs $10,000 in some countries. The second priciest breed, the Samoyed, can cost $8,000-$10,000. The third priciest breed, the Tibetan Mastiff, often costs 7,000 dollars. In fourth place is the Pharaoh Hound, as some bloodlines of the breed can cost $6,500. In fifth place is the Akita, as certain Akita breeds can cost up to $4,500.