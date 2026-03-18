This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

10 Interesting Statistics About Cats

It is no mystery that cats are a popular pet. I figured that, since so many people own cats, there were likely a lot of cat owners who would want to learn more about their feline friends. As such, I have decided to write this article showcasing interesting statistics about cats.

Statistic #1: 23% of Pet-Owning Americans Own Cats

As of 2023, 23% of pet owners in America own at least one cat. These include 23% of Americans with one pet and 62% of Americans with multiple pets. 20% of Americans with multiple pets only own cats, while 42% own at least one cat and at least one dog.

Statistic #2: America has More Cats than Any Other Country

As of 2025, the United States of America has more cats than any other nation, with around 74.2 million cats. The country with the second most cats is China, with around 53.1 million cats. In third place is Russia with around 23.1 million cats. Next up is Germany with around 15.2 million cats. France is in fifth place with around 14.9 million cats.

Statistic #3: Namibia has fewer cats than Any Other Country

As of 2025, Namibia has the fewest cats of any country, with around 100,000 cats. In second-to-last place is Botswana with around 150,000 cats. Papua New Guinea is in third-to-last place with around 200,000 cats. In a close fourth is Montenegro, which also has around 200,000 cats, albeit fewer than Papua New Guinea. Next up is Zambia with 250,000 cats.

Statistic #4: Montenegro has the Highest Cat Population Per Capita Out of any Country

As of 2025, Montenegro has the highest cat population per capita out of any country, with a cat population per capita of around 0.32. In second place is Slovenia with a cat population per capita of around 0.24. In third place is France with a cat population per capita of around 0.22. In fourth place is Estonia with a cat population per capita of around 0.22, albeit less than France’s. In fifth place is Latvia with a cat population per capita of around 0.22, albeit less than that of Estonia.

Statistic #5: India has the Lowest Cat Population Per Capita Out of any Country

As of 2025, India has the lowest cat population per capita out of any country, with a cat population per capita of around 0.01. In second place is Afghanistan with a cat population per capita of around 0.01, albeit higher than in India. In third place is Vietnam with a cat population per capita of around 0.01, albeit higher than Afghanistan. Ethiopia is in fourth place with a cat population per capita of around 0.01, albeit higher than in Vietnam. Finally, in fifth place is the Philippines with a cat population per capita of 0.01, albeit higher than in Ethiopia.

Statistic #6: There are Over 1 Billion Cats on Earth

As of 2025, there are over 1 billion cats in the world. This “includes around 100 million wild cats.” Out of all of the cats worldwide, around 480 million are strays. In addition, 350 million are pets.

Statistic #7: 49 Million American Households Own at Least One Cat

As of 2025, 49 million American households own at least one cat. This is 9 million more than two years prior, when 40 million American households owned a cat in 2023.

Statistic #8: Vermont has the Highest Percentage of cat-owning households out of any US state.

Vermont currently has the highest percentage of cat-owning households out of any US state. As of 2025, 44.6% of households in Vermont own at least one cat. In second place is Maine, as 43.6% of households in Maine own at least one cat. In third place is West Virginia, with 37.7% of households in the state owning at least one cat. Indiana is in an incredibly close fourth place with 37.5% of households in the state owning at least one cat. In fifth place is New Hampshire with 36.4% of households in the state owning a cat(s).

Statistic #9: More Cats Are Bought from a Pet Store than Adopted from a Shelter or Bought from a Breeder

As of 2026, 43% of cat owners bought their cat at a pet store. Meanwhile, 40% of cat owners got their cats from an animal rescue or animal shelter via adoption. Finally, only 7% of cat owners bought their pet from a breeder.

Statistic #10: The Most Pedigreed Cat Breed of 2024 is the Maine Coon

According to the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), the most pedigreed cat breed of 2024 was the Maine Coon. The second most pedigreed is the Ragdoll. In third place is the Exotic. The Abyssinian is in fourth place, and in fifth place is the Devon Rex.