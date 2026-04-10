You Need to Try These Six Hidden Restaurants Near LASALLE & SMU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasalle Singapore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The way to anyone’s heart is through the stomach, but the way to my heart is through a budget-friendly meal. I cannot tell you how much of a shock it was when I found out that LASALLE didn’t have a canteen, but it didn’t take long before I found a few special spots that fulfilled not only my cravings, but also my wallet. Before we dig into some of my favourite places, a disclaimer that I am no food expert. These are just some of my go-to places, which I’m sure you’ll love too.

A9 Noodle Dumpling

If you haven’t been living under a rock, then I’m sure you have heard about this place, but don’t worry if you haven’t. A9 Noodle Dumpling is a students’ favourite and I’ve also only found out about it recently. What seems like just another ordinary noodle house carries an inviting atmosphere that keeps you coming back for more. For the low prices of $2~$6, A9 Noodle Dumpling’s portions are filling and definitely a good value for your money. Their noodles have a fresh aroma that hugs you from the first bite to your last. Their highlight, however, is what the shop is known for, the $4 15-piece pork dumplings! Live out your mukbang dreams with the flavourful, mouthwatering dumplings that kiss your taste buds with the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Located at Burlington Square, A9 Noodle Dumpling is only a short walk away from campus, making it a perfect place to grab a snack between classes!

Huaikhwang Chicken Broth Noodle

Craving a little Thai? Hauikhwang Chicken Broth Noodle has an extensive menu that serves authentic Thai dishes. From the classic pad thai to fried pork necks, gratify your appetite with the aromatic fusion of spicy, sour, sweet, salty and bitter. My personal favorite is their minced meat omelette rice. With a crispy outer edge and soft inside, the fragrance of the omelette explodes in your mouth and keeps you addicted for more. I love going here as it is so close to campus, at Sim Lim Square! Furthermore, you can flash your student card to get a 10% discount!

Aroy Dee Thai Kitchen

Alternatively, Aroy Dee Thai Kitchen offers a large variety of Thai cuisine. The friendly staff and high-quality dishes make for a pleasant experience here. On weekdays, there is a lunch promotion at $5.90 for a main course and lunch sets for $9.90. Though the waiting time could potentially take a while, I’d argue that the reasonable prices and cozy environment make up for it. Recent reviews include “Always love visiting them for their quality and tasty food! I will definitely choose them when I crave Thai food!” and “One of my fav Thai restaurants. Open till 5am so even better for midnight craving.” The consensus is clear. If you have spare time between classes, head over to 127 Bencoolen Street and visit Aroy Dee Thai Kitchen!

EPIK Kebabs

In the bustling corner of GR.ID sits EPIK Kebabs, and I promise you, it is a must-try. Geet from diploma in year 2 says, “The sauces are very curated and flavourful. It feels like I’m in chipotle.”

A halal certified food stand specialising in local-twist kebabs, EPIK Kebabs offer chicken and beef kebabs, as well as a variety of options from Rice Bowls, Keto Bowls, to Vegetarian (Falafel/Hummus) plates. The portions are huge, and their sides are full of flavour; it’s definitely an experience you wouldn’t want to miss.

BKK Bistro & Bar

If you have extra time to spare, walk over to the National Library Building where you can find BKK Bistro & Bar. You may be thinking, “another Thai place?” but I guarantee you that this place is not like any other. Aside from its weekday promotions, everyone who has visited this place has definitely talked about its iconic 80-cent boat noodles! I kid you not, each small bowl only costs 80 cents! You get to choose between glass or rice noodles, then either tom yum or herbal soup, before finishing it off with a topping out of 6 generous options. With this, you can get a wide variety of different flavoured boat noodles.

Fun fact: the origins of this concept come from Thai floating markets, where boat noodles are traditionally sold in small servings to prevent spillage on choppy waters. However, if you find that the portions are too small, you can always get their medium-sized bowls, which are perfect for a decent meal. We can’t forget about their authentic Thai Green Milk Tea as well, where the sweetness complements the savoury noodles. Usually, I get a few small-sized boat noodles in one sitting, trying a range of flavours each time I visit!

Cafe Malabar

Just a little further from BKK Bistro & Bar, you can find Cafe Malabar. Though it is a bit of a distance from campus at 142 Arab Street, Cafe Malabar specializes in authentic cuisine from Kerala’s Malabar coast. They feature a fusion of Arab and Indian influences. Their menu offers food not commonly found in Singapore, such as the Paal Kappa made with tapioca and coconut milk. For the price, their portions are bigger than huge, so grab a friend and visit Cafe Malabar today!