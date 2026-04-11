Why I am Having a Pokémon GO Spring (And You Should too!) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring semester is notoriously difficult. With the excitement of the new year wearing off and no end to the school year in sight, it is easy to fall into a slump. I was experiencing just this until I downloaded Pokémon GO a couple weeks ago. Within days, my life was changed. Not really. But I am definitely obsessed.

You may be thinking, “Pokémon GO? Isn’t that SO 2016??” The answer is yes! And here is why I am embracing the nostalgia, and you should too.

It’s a great way to stay active

Firstly, it encourages you to go outside and move your body! Your success in the game is tied to how far you walk while using the app. By walking around, you can level up, catch more Pokémon, get more items and hatch more eggs.

When you’re doing activities you enjoy, they don’t feel like a chore. It encourages you to be more consistent and sustainable with your movement. For me, I feel excited to walk around to see how many new Pokémon I can find.

Pokémon GO is community-based

Unlike other apps that encourage isolation, Pokémon GO is social in nature. As someone new to Pokémon GO, I had no idea how active the Pokémon GO community is. Especially here at KU, the gyms are always popping and there are so many ways to interact with the game on campus and around town.

Through Pokémon GO, you realize there are unsuspecting Pokémon GO enthusiasts all around you!

Additionally, the game makes you more aware of your area. Since the PokéStops are located on specific landmarks, I have been introduced to monuments I didn’t even know existed in my community.

It is not addictive

Unlike social media, where you can find yourself scrolling mindlessly for hours, Pokémon GO naturally comes to a point where you run out of things to do when you aren’t moving around. It has short- and long-term activities that you can pick up wherever you leave off, so you don’t feel like you must be on it constantly to be successful. It is low commitment and easy fun!