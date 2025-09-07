This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are tons of coffee shops all over Lawrence. However, there are small coffee shops around Lawrence, KS that don’t receive recognition from the general public.

One of these coffee shops is located at 3300 Bob Billings Pkwy in Lawrence. Now, this isn’t like a Starbucks or 151 Coffee that is located in Lawrence. This is the SconeLady’s Coffee Shop.

This particular coffee shop has its own coffee drinks and handmade baked sweet treats that are available to purchase.

One lovely employee works at this establishment, and she makes the coffee herself with very different coffee names. They’re not normal coffee names that you would hear at Starbucks, 151 Coffee, Dutch Bros, Scooters’ Coffee, JavaBreak, etc…

They’re actually simple names that capture you the moment that you hear them. They are extremely unique kinds of coffee drinks that you notice.

Enough about the kinds of coffee drinks, let’s talk about what’s inside the coffee shop. Now, as you know, a coffee shop usually sells products like gift cards, cups, mugs, etc… Well, this coffee shop is a little bit different. It sells not only coffee mugs, but kitchen items unique to the coffee shop itself.

Looking inside the small coffee shop, it has photographs taken from all over the world. Something that I learned while in the coffee shop was that all the photographs were taken by a former Associated Press photographer. Which, ironically, was the barista’s father-in-law. I found that extremely impressive.

All the photographs bring a sense of belonging and importance that even I didn’t realize as a photographer. It is a little bit crazy to me that every photograph taken has a meaning behind it. A photograph always means to provide more information about something that isn’t always talked about.

I hope you get the chance to look at all the small coffee shops besides as opposed to the known ones. So, take a chance and try a new coffee shop once in a while. It’s sometimes worth it more than you could imagine. Let me know what new coffee shop place I should try next.