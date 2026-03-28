SNL UK: Was It My Cup of Tea?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

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Saturday Night Live has been a beacon of American culture for over fifty years. Countless of comedy’s largest names got their start at Studio 8H. When I heard that there was going to be a British adaptation of SNL, I was immediately intrigued. Online there is plenty of noise from Brits regarding “American humor.” They believe that the humor in the States, specifically highlighted through SNL, is juvenile and lazy. This is why I was surprised when SNL announced a UK version in London; I didn’t believe Brits liked SNL as a concept. I was also interested to see if American viewers would dislike SNL UK just as those across the pond dislike SNL US. I wondered if the reason why the comedy was falling flat was because of cultural differences. I decided to watch the inaugural episode of SNL UK to figure it out for myself.

The cold opening for the episode was focused on England’s Prime Minister, Keir Stammer. Similar to SNL US, the cold open was topical and political. The cold open followed Stammer and his advisers calling President Trump about the war in Iran. The joke was that they were scared to call him. The men acted like schoolgirls who were calling their crush. I’m sure the jokes would have hit harder for me if I knew more about the British Parliament, but I believe they did a good job.

After the opening credits, it was time for the host’s monologue. The host for this episode was SNL legend, Tina Fey. Fey is not British but she was head writer at SNL for many years. She states in her monologue that she is hosting because of the strong SNL link. Throughout her monologue she answers questions from celebrities in the audience. The three celebrity cameos were Nicola Coughlin, Michael Cera, and Graham Norton. It was fun seeing Fey’s banter between all these people. Another difference between the two SNL franchises that was pointed out within the monologue, is that on SNL UK, you are able to swear freely. Unlike American late night television, there are no restrictions over which words you can and cannot say.

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There were nine sketches throughout the episode. My favorite sketch of the episode was about a couple going in to get an ultrasound of their baby. Fey plays the ultrasound tech and is displeased to find that the couple is having a “fake shy boy,” played by cast member Jack Shep. On the monitor, it shows Shep dressed in a pink bodysuit. He has an umbilical cord attached to his stomach. He then acts like someone who hates attention but secretly loves it. He does this by dancing. I thought the concept of this sketch was really silly. I love when comedy gets absurdist and isn’t afraid to take risks. Shep reminded me a lot of two current US SNL cast members, Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane.

Another sketch I loved featured both Fey and Shep as co-stars of a new film. Cast member Hammed Animashaun played an interviewer. Animashaun’s character hypes both Fey and Shep’s characters past performances and then proceeds to ask why their new film sucks. The switch from praise to disgust caught me off guard. Animashaun played it so earnestly. The sketch could have easily fallen flat if it weren’t for his great performance.

Like SNL US, SNL UK also had Weekend Update. The Update anchors for the UK franchise are Ania Magliano and Paddy Young. Both of them knocked their first update out of the park. The jokes were witty. I felt smart understanding them. They captured the news anchor energy that I think the SNL US anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, have lost over the past few years. Magliano and Young’s chemistry was reminiscent of Jane Curtin and Dan Aykroyd’s Weekend Update tenure in the 1970s. My favorite joke during Update was when Young was talking about a helium shortage. He proceeds to pull a helium canister out from underneath the desk, putting a straw in his mouth. His voice, unchanged, then proclaims that there is a shortage. Magliano was very bright, and I could tell she was elated to be doing her job. The pair had great chemistry, and I’m excited to see how the next couple of shows will go for them.

There were also musical performances. The musical guest for this episode was the Isle of Wight-based rock band Wet Leg. Wet Leg performed two songs, “Mangetout” and “Catch These Fists.” Their song “Mangetout” has recently gained popularity after being used in an episode of Heated Rivalry. Wet Leg’s vocalist, Rhian Teasdale, had a phenomenal stage presence. I really enjoyed both of their performances despite not knowing much about their music. The stage they performed on also had much better sound quality than the stage in New York. This is probably due to the fact that Studio 8H used to house an auditorium-style radio station in the 1930s. The acoustics are not suited for the modern performers of SNL.

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If I had to identify one person to watch on this cast, it would without a doubt be Jack Shep. He showed so much versatility in just one episode. During the first live sketch of the night, he impersonated Princess Diana. The impression was brilliant. In another sketch, he played Shakespeare if he turned into Paul Mescal. Another cast member I would watch for is Emma Sidi. Sidi really shined during the last full-fledged sketch of the night. She played a bra-saleswoman who promised to “zush” the sizes so the woman buying can feel better about herself. This sketch also featured the final cameo of the night, Rege-Jean Page.

SNL UK has a diverse cast of eleven players. I am excited to see how each of them shines over the course of the first season. I think the episode was very enjoyable. There was a good balance of silliness and wit. Tina Fey was an excellent choice to be the first host. There are good bones, and the UK franchise has a chance at longevity. However, longevity will depend on a social media presence, which they currently lack. They have an Instagram, but they are not posting the sketches. This is probably due to TV contractual obligations, and I’m sure if SNL UK gets picked up for a sophomore season, contracts will get rewritten. Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed the first episode. I am excited to watch the remaining five episodes in season one. I have an inkling that a lot of stars will rise from this pioneer class.