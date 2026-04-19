Samira Mohan Deserved Better

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Thursday, the season two finale of HBO’s The Pitt aired. The fifteenth episode marked the end of a tumultuous shift set on the Fourth of July. The fifteenth episode also marked the end of Supriya Ganesh’s tenure as Dr. Samira Mohan.

On April 2nd, Variety issued a press release announcing Ganesh’s departure. The statement said that Ganesh was leaving due to the high turnover rate in emergency departments. The only qualm to that is that showrunner R. Scott Gemmill stated that season three will take place four months after season two. In season two, Mohan is four days into her last year of residency. This means that Mohan would still be a senior resident during the season three timeline.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Ganesh’s departure, especially because Ganesh had been talking about how excited she was for season three. Multiple cast members have spoken out about the sudden departure. Shawn Hatosy, who plays Dr. Jack Abbot, was the first cast member to speak out. Hatosy stated that he was disappointed with the showrunner’s decision to remove Dr. Mohan. Isa Briones, who plays Dr. Trinity Santos, has also spoken out. Briones said that she was bummed and that she believed Mohan’s character deserved to be explored more.

I believe that the decision to remove Dr. Mohan from The Pitt is a horrible call. Dr. Mohan is the heart of the emergency department. Her devotion to her patients is inspiring. She clearly cares about her job and strives to leave a positive impact on people who are having the worst day of their life.

It makes me upset that her final storyline was her being belittled by her boss. That she got told repeatedly that she doesn’t belong in the emergency department. That now she doesn’t get the chance to prove them wrong. I think that is bad storytelling. I think Dr. Mohan deserves to prove that she is essential to the success in the emergency room.

I am also sad that we will be losing Ganesh’s beautiful performance as Dr. Mohan. Ganesh is a standout star. She is so talented. Her scene in season one where she breaks down in the bathroom is one of my favorite scenes of the entire show. Ganesh is a phenomenal actress and I will be seated for all of her future projects!