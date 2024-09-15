The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girl groups have been an integral part of pop culture since as far back as the 1920s. From the Spice Girls, to Destiny’s Child to the Pussycat Dolls, girl groups are a way for young girls to embrace their femininity and the sisterhood that comes with being a woman. As young girls, many of us have grown up hearing things like “girls are too much drama” or “I don’t have girl friends because they are always in competition with me.” Girls are too this, or too that. “Girlboss” culture from the 2010s told young women that in order to ascend in the corporate world and be taken seriously, they have to renounce traditionally feminine traits and align themselves with traditionally masculine traits. However, girl groups seemingly combat these sentiments, and the global girl group KATSEYE negates these concepts in new and important ways.

On June 28, 2024, KATSEYE debuted with their first single, “Debut.” Made up of six girls from multiple different ethnicities, the group directly challenges the idea that being feminine isn’t something to celebrate or embrace. On the description of their debut EP, “SIS (Soft is Strong),” the group emphasizes that the title reflects both the group’s beliefs and “nods to the sisterhood they’ve forged, despite coming from immensely different cultures.” It’s refreshing to see the girls reclaim softness and relish in their womanhood. With this, KATSEYE is loudly declaring that female friendships are something that should be treasured, not something that women should be apprehensive about, which will positively influence the coming generation of young girls.

Seven days before their official debut, a Netflix documentary series about the group, and the process to select each member was released. “Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE” showed twenty girls from all over the globe training in a rigorous K-Pop program, in hopes of joining a pop group in affiliation with HYBE LABELS. Although the program seemed to be designed in a way that pitted the contestants against each other, the girls never defaulted to catty attitudes. Throughout the documentary, several scenes showed the girls displaying admirable behavior for someone in their situation. They gave each other advice and support, shared clothes, were shown constantly hugging and embracing each other, and could often be seen giggling and joking around together. It was a 24/7 sleepover, and honestly, it made me desperately wish I could be a part of it. Every time a girl was sent home, tears would erupt in the room, and when one contestant was falling behind, multiple girls would stay after hours to help her catch up. Besides a few select moments, there was a lack of animosity from the majority of the girls, instead building an unbreakable sisterhood that not even competition could deteriorate. Seeing the girls care for one another and witnessing them have fun in ways that only female friendships allow for was healing for me, and I’m sure it was also healing for other young women that watched the documentary.

Girl groups have always been a way to encourage femininity and the power of sisterhood. The Spice Girls wrote about the importance of friendship before a man in “Wannabe.” Destiny’s Child wrote about being independent and strong in songs like “Independent Women, Part 1” and “Survivor.” As silly as it may be, words have power, and singing along to a song that encourages confidence can help build up girls’ self esteem. Additionally, a young girl’s favorite member usually either had traits that they themselves had, or traits that they wanted to aspire to. It was a fun way for girls to be proud of the traits they embodied and enjoy themselves while singing along to some catchy tunes.

Although admittedly, I am too old to deeply invest my time in a group like this, the reason behind it is deeper than the fact that every time they step on stage I want to steal each of their looks. I care about KATSEYE because of the impact it will have on young girls. Because of the way they embrace softness, their work ethic, and their diverse talents and backgrounds. KATSEYE seems to be reinventing the definition of a girl group, building upon the positives from previous girl groups. Watching the girls endure such harsh conditions and showing the payoff of working hard for your dream will inspire young girls and women to go after their dreams. Their coordinated wardrobes give off the impression of a uniform while still allowing each girl to wear the articles of clothing they love the most, and styling them using little details from their culture. Lara wears her bindi, Daniella is encouraged to wear her natural Latina curls and Manon wears her signature braids. Diversity is important and KATSEYE does not shy away from that.

Each of these girls embrace their distinct cultures, and it’s evident in wardrobe decisions, interviews and lyrics. For the concept photo of their EP, both Lara and Megan wore pieces reminiscent of their cultures; Megan in a modern lilac qipao, and Lara in a golden bindi headpiece. In interviews, the girls don’t shy away from talking about their culture, like when asked about their favorite dishes, or when asked about which places in L.A. remind them most of their culture. It’s little details like this that make me beam, knowing that little girls will have a group that has diverse representation and such pride in their culture. It was a group that as a young girl, I so desperately craved.

There has been a much-felt gap in the music industry for another girl group to inspire girls. A group that can influence fashion with their distinct styles. A group that encourages girls to embrace their talents and unique personalities. A group that has the representation that I desperately needed as a younger girl. A group that shows how healing female friendships can be. KATSEYE will be everything that other girl groups lacked, and I’m so excited that young girls will have them to look up to, and emulate.