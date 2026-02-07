Must-Watch Rom-Coms for the Valentine’s Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Romantic comedies are my favorite movie genre because they never fail to make me appreciate all the love in my life. Although they’re cheesy, I just love how they bring you to another world with the laughable and ridiculous plot lines and unrealistic outcomes.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, I want to share the rom-coms I believe stand out from the rest and are perfect for getting in the Valentine’s mood. Cozy up with some chocolate-covered strawberries and enjoy!

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

Merryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried play mother-daughter in this film about a soon-to-be bride who secretly invites three men from her mom’s past to her wedding in order to find her real father. It is set in Greece and showcases amazing music, fashion and female friendship. This always makes me laugh, cry and want to hug my mom. It is altogether so heartwarming!

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, this film follows an advice columnist who is writing a piece on how to get a man to leave you in 10 days. She just happens to target a business exec who made a bet that he could make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. It obviously plays out absurdly. I love this movie because it is super funny and the soundtrack is just perfect. The Carly Simon “You’re So Vain” feature is truly amazing and has to be in the top 10 movie moments of all time.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)

You can’t talk about rom-coms without mentioning Julia Roberts, and she is really fab in this movie. When her ex-lover turned best friend (Dermot Mulroney) announces he is getting married in four days to a 20-year-old (Cameron Diaz), Julianne (Julia Roberts) realizes she is in love with him after all and decides to sabotage the wedding at all costs. I watched this movie for the first time recently, and it’s so ridiculously funny. There is this amazing scene where they sing Dionne Warwick’s “I Say a Little Prayer” that will have you rolling in your seat. The cast of characters is just amazing – you must watch if you haven’t already!

“But I’m a Cheerleader” (1999)

“But I’m a Cheerleader” stars Natasha Lyonne as a high school cheerleader who gets sent to a “sexual redirection” bootcamp run by RuPaul. The film plays off the cheesy conventions of the genre and is super funny, even with its heavy themes. The set and costume design are great, and the movie is campy and satirical in all the best ways.

“No Hard Feelings” (2023)

In my opinion, “No Hard Feelings” singlehandedly brought rom-coms into the modern day. Jennifer Lawrence plays a 32-year-old Uber driver who is desperate to save her childhood home and agrees to date a wealthy family’s socially-awkward 19-year-old son, played by Andrew Barth Feldman. Jennifer Lawrence is a national treasure, and Andrew Barth Feldman’s cover of “Maneater” is pretty life-changing. The film is inventive yet comforting – a real must-watch movie.

Touchstone Pictures

“10 Things I Hate About You” (1999)

“10 Things I Hate About You” is a teen rom-com where the school bad boy (Heath Ledger) agrees to fake-date a sharp-witted loner (Julia Stiles), so that her younger sister is allowed to go on a date. This is one of those classic movies that is perfect for this time of year. The 90’s fashion is perfect, and the movie is super visually pleasing. And the poem? Chills.

“Father of the Bride” (1991)

This film follows a family as their world gets turned upside down by their daughter’s wedding. With a classically endearing 90’s cast of Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberley Williams-Paisley and Kieran Culkin, you will love this heartwarming and hilarious story about family bonds and navigating life. To me, it is genuinely the most classic and nostalgic movie to ever exist and is perfect for the Valentine’s season.