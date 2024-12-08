How To Become a Gift-Giving Master

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas is coming up very fast and quick. I can tell you that I am super excited for Christmas. The key to becoming an amazing gift-giver is to be yourself. Trying to find something right and perfect means always starting with the smallest things. I know this sounds crazy but you might have to start shopping a month or at least two months early. Well, that’s when I started shopping.

Something that I will always recommend is to always make a person laugh on Christmas. It’s not always the main gift. This isn’t meant to be like a stocking stuffer. If you haven’t seen the TikToks, many people wrap a gift that is the complete opposite of what it is. That’s what is so fun about it. It makes a person laugh. So when shopping look for something that can make a person laugh.

Some places that I recommend are HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Target, Walmart, TJ Max, Marshall’s, and Ross. I have found all of my Christmas Gifts from these different stores which helped make my shopping a lot easier. I also recommend getting some gift cards way before it gets close to Christmas.

I understand that a lot of people enjoy buying their Christmas gifts last minute. However, if you want something personal or meaningful, I would highly recommend giving yourself two months at least.

When you’re out shopping and you’re seeing what one person might enjoy, you might want to consider if you could get that for them in time for Christmas. Another recommendation is to make sure you have enough money set aside to buy these Christmas gifts. It’s probably the last thing that you may think about but it’s worth it.

Christmas gift giving is a lot of fun when you as the shopper enjoy it. Even the smallest gifts will make someone in your life smile. If it’s your first time buying Christmas gifts for someone then consider what places the person likes to shop the most and start there. I would check the website first. By looking at the website, you can see how much some items are and decide if you would like to purchase them or not.

Make a list on your cellphone of everyone you would like to purchase gifts for. Under each person’s name decide the top ten things that would be a great Christmas Gift. This would give you an idea of a price estimate.

You don’t have to go shopping last minute like crazy anymore if you decide to do this. While it is completely up to you to try this you can try to do this.

Now actually get to the Christmas shopping portion. While shopping make sure that the gifts are mainly to come from you as the person. Well, that’s how I like to think of it. Christmas gifts come from your heart and actually, every gift comes from your heart. That’s all that matters at the end of the day.

Even if you doubt the purchase you just made for an amazing Christmas present, please don’t. Always remember that it’s the thought that counts. That’s what I tell myself when I am buying Christmas presents. Looking back, purchasing Christmas presents brings me enjoyment every time. It sounds completely crazy and insane to say that with full confidence.

This includes every single gift that you may purchase even after Christmas. I love buying gifts each year for different people. It’s the best time of the year! In my opinion, that is.

Make sure to spend these upcoming times with your family and enjoy every second and every minute of it! These times go by super quickly. Oh! Don’t forget to always take pictures and keep these memories forever.

The most enjoyable time of the year means time for baking for loved ones. This would be a great way to make yourself feel better after the end of the day.

Don’t forget the gingerbread house competition with your family members and friends. The most enjoyable part of spending time with the family. Happy Holidays from my family to yours!