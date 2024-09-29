The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each year, many students purchase different outfits to wear to football games to support their favorite teams. Besides KU Football, there is also the Kansas City Chiefs and more. To support many different teams, there are buttons, shirts, sweatshirts, and more. There are multiple different websites who support different teams.

Let’s talk about where you can get some cute outfits whether that means going to a thrift store, supporting small businesses, or even going to look at pop-ups. You can buy an outfit from any store and design it yourself by adding little diamonds or cutting up your outfit to make it even more cuter.

This weekend is all about family weekend which means spending time with your family members. Being able to buy personal items to support your favorite teams. Check out Bauble Bear, Walmart, Target, Etsy, Rally Houses, and more!

Basketball season is just around the corner and is so much. It’s a little bit similar to football season but indoors. Make sure to start getting your cute outfits to wear to support your favorite teams this upcoming season. Make sure to start filling out those March Madness brackets for a chance to win an amazing surprise.

Enjoy the rest of football season! Start preparing by more items for basketball season and purchasing those tickets because they go super fast!