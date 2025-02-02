The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February is here, so it is time to emotionally prepare to see all the Valentine’s gifts while shopping or the endless romantic social media posts. The most popular holiday celebrated in February is Valentine’s Day, but something equally as important is Galentine’s Day! Love isn’t just romantic—platonic love, either with friends or pets, is just as significant and therefore a perfect excuse to celebrate this month! Here are some ideas on how you can spend your Galentine’s Day.

Movie marathon

From romantic comedy to horror, there are so many movie genres to choose from! Schedule a cozy night with your friends where you can get snacks, wear comfortable clothes, and binge-watch movies! Some of my favorite movies to watch are Studio Ghibli movies, the Harry Potter franchise, or “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Gift Exchange

One of the most nostalgic things about Valentine’s Day is passing around candy with your homemade Valentine’s or gift boxes. There is no better way to replicate this than with a gift exchange! Candy, stuffed animals, or Valentine-themed clothes are a great way to show appreciation for your friends while hanging out with them!

BAKING

Baking is a great way to kill time while hanging out with friends! You could bake Valentine’s day treats, a “Hear Me Out” Cake, cookies, brownies, or even cupcakes! Plus, you will have leftovers that will last you the whole month!

CRAFT night

Painting, embroidering t-shirts, or even making your own Valentine’s letters is a great activity for bonding with your friends! With endless inspiration on Pinterest or Instagram, there are a ton of options for crafting! Play some music in the background, get some snacks, and let your creativity shine this Valentine’s Day!

These are only a few ideas for how you can celebrate Galentine’s Day. Whatever you do, remember to be grateful for your friendships and have a lot of fun!