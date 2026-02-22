Being Your Own It-Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lily Rose Depp, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, you. What do all these women have in common? They’re it girls! You might be thinking, “but I’m not an it girl,” however, that is not true. Everyone on the planet is unique, and being unique is an asset. If you correctly harness your individual energy, you can easily feel like a star! In this article, I will give a few tips and tricks to transform your mindset from bland to glam!

#1. Creating a good playlist

Music is magical. The right song can instantly transform your mood.While listening to sad songs tends to keep you down, the opposite is also true. Listening to upbeat music can make your day better. My suggestion is that you create a playlist of songs that make you feel like you’re strutting down the streets of New York right after you’ve modeled in a fashion show. A few songs I love are:

Gap Tooth Smile by DJO

In My Feelings by Lana Del Rey

Caliber by Coco Jones

At Least I’m Hot by Reneé Rapp

Yes, and? by Ariana Grande

#2. Thrifting your dream closet

Fashion is one of the only forms of expression everyone has in common. Finding your own personal style is essential to confidence-building. The saying “if you look good, you feel good,” is true. Thrifting is a great way to find your personal style. In thrift shops and vintage stores, you’ll be sure to find unique pieces that no one else has. Plus, thrifting is a lot cheaper than all the stores at the mall.

#3. Being confident

This feels obvious, but it is very overlooked. The reason why some people have a glamorous aura around them is that they’re secure in themselves. They don’t look to other people to tell them who they are. Confidence is a hard thing to build, especially in a world where there are so many expectations for women. But if you can find one thing to celebrate about yourself every day, soon you’ll feel secure. This is your life; you are in control of how you live it. Choose to live fiercely and confidently.