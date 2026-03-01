This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have officially been announced. Those selected for induction will be announced in late April, and the ceremony will be held in the fall. This year’s class of nominees features The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, New Edition, P!NK, Shakira, Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, and Luther Vandross. Let’s talk about some of these notable nominees and the careers that led them to this point.

The Black Crowes

With an impressive discography of ten studio albums, this American rock band has been in a near constant state of creation since their founding in 1984. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have been the most consistent members of the band, with the other half of the lineup shifting many times over the past four decades. Their expansive career includes several large tours and more than 30 million albums sold.

Phil Collins

Phil Collins has already been inducted into the hall of fame for his work with the band Genesis, of which he was the drummer and lead singer. This time he has been nominated for his solo career, which includes more US-Top 40 singles than any other artist throughout the 80s. If inducted again, he will become the 25th person to be inducted more than once.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is known for her groundbreaking career in rap music and as an inspiration to female rappers everywhere. Her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was voted Apple Music’s number one album of all time and won Album of the Year at the Grammys in 1999. She has also gained recognition as the front woman of the Fugees.