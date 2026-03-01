Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Vinyl Music
Vinyl Music
Photo by Travis Yewell from Unsplash
KU | Culture

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Mallory Thompson Student Contributor, The University of Kansas
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees have officially been announced. Those selected for induction will be announced in late April, and the ceremony will be held in the fall. This year’s class of nominees features The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, New Edition, P!NK, Shakira, Wu-Tang Clan, Lauryn Hill, INXS, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, and Luther Vandross. Let’s talk about some of these notable nominees and the careers that led them to this point.

music landscape
Photo by blocks from Unsplash

The Black Crowes

With an impressive discography of ten studio albums, this American rock band has been in a near constant state of creation since their founding in 1984. Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have been the most consistent members of the band, with the other half of the lineup shifting many times over the past four decades. Their expansive career includes several large tours and more than 30 million albums sold.

record player
Photo by Victrola Record Players from Unsplash

Phil Collins

Phil Collins has already been inducted into the hall of fame for his work with the band Genesis, of which he was the drummer and lead singer. This time he has been nominated for his solo career, which includes more US-Top 40 singles than any other artist throughout the 80s. If inducted again, he will become the 25th person to be inducted more than once.

album photos on wall
Photo by Clay Banks from Unsplash

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill is known for her groundbreaking career in rap music and as an inspiration to female rappers everywhere. Her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was voted Apple Music’s number one album of all time and won Album of the Year at the Grammys in 1999. She has also gained recognition as the front woman of the Fugees.

Mallory Thompson

KU '29

Mallory Thompson is currently a freshman at the University of Kansas double majoring in Journalism and Music Performance with a concentration in French Horn. She is originally from Columbus, KS.

In her free time, Mallory enjoys all things music and currently performs with the KU Wind Symphony and Treble Choir. She also loves reading and watching movies.