Your Guide to Dressing Like a Gilmore This Fall

For some people, October may mean pulling out a warm fuzzy blanket or pouring yourself a cup of hot chocolate to enjoy the rainy weather from the window. For others, fall translates to treating every day like a fashion show and pulling out the cutest Gilmore Girl-inspired outfits.

The beloved show Gilmore Girls is renowned globally for the comfort it brings to its readers, no matter the season. People love it for its combination of humor, the tight-knit community of Stars Hollow, the presentation of relatable experiences and its iconic characters, with the two most obvious ones being Lorelai and Rory.

As the viewers observe the journey that the character Rory embarks on, they see the mistakes she makes and the positive experiences she goes through. Yet, it is evident that Rory does everything — no matter right or wrong — in style; let it be wearing cardigans, hoodies, turtlenecks, black tights and boots, to colorful sweaters and scarves, Rory’s outfit is always on point.

Now, some might think “Why dress like Rory? What is it about her style, her personality and the way she dresses that makes so many people get inspiration from her this fall?”

Well, the answer is simple; Rory’s fashion is a blend of classic and modern styles, often featuring chic yet approachable outfits. Her looks are easily replicable, making her a relatable style icon. Also, Rory embodies a studious and intellectual vibe, often seen in preppy attire like cardigans, skirts, and blouses. This resonates with those who admire her character’s ambition and love for learning. Finally, for fans of “Gilmore Girls,” dressing like Rory can evoke a sense of nostalgia and connection to the show, as her style is closely tied to memorable moments and character development.

Without further ado, let’s delve into Rory’s staples for a cozy yet stylish fall season!

Turtlenecks

Rory is not afraid to go for a combination of both comfort and style. She proves this by opting for thick, chic turtlenecks, both in earthy and vibrant tones, keeping her warm and comfortable throughout the day. Looking simple yet effortless, turtlenecks are easy to throw on and wear for any kind of fall activity, whether that is grabbing a coffee, going out on a walk, meeting friends, or cramming homework.

Funky Sweaters, Funky Sweaters, Funky Sweaters

Trying to come up with a cute outfit shouldn’t be boring; that’s what different patterns and textures are made up for. Here Rory is seen wearing a multicolored blue and white sweater with thin stripes, paired up with an oversized brown jacket, remaining modest but cute. This outfit is perfect for going out on a walk or meeting with friends.

Layers, tights, and colorful scarves

There is nothing better than spicing up an outfit than using layers and pairing it up with fun accessories. Rory loves to stay warm and implement a little pop of color in her fits, as seen in the scarves and tights she usually wears. In the photo below, Rory is wearing a rainbow scarf over her school uniform, adding a sparkle to the muted colors. Another way to add variety to an outfit is by wearing a pair of tights, which Rory tends to do when wearing skirts. Her character is seen wearing a wine-red crewneck with black boots and a black jean skirt, perfectly showcasing the dominance of the color red every year as the leaves fall.

Oversized cable knit

It’s a classic and everyone loves it; every girl awaits for the second the clock strikes 12 a.m. on September 11th to pull their cable knit sweater out of their closet and live in it the entire fall. A white cable knit sweater, like the one that Rory wears, is versatile and can be paired with jeans, skirts, or layered over dresses, making the final outfit even more visually attractive and appealing. This piece of clothing can be worn for any fall occasion and is a staple fall wardrobe piece.