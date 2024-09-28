The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our streaming services seem to release a constant flood of true crime content, whether the genre manifests itself in the form of a documentary, docuseries, dramatic retelling or literature. It makes sense, considering there is no end to the real-life horror stories that plague our society. Above all, streaming services know by now that any form of true crime will be consumed by eager viewers like you and me. As an epic binger of true crime, I’ve likely watched dozens of documentaries and shows within the past few years. So, why do we become addicted to watching true crime? Shouldn’t we be scared of something terrible happening to us? After all, we seem no less likely to be victims than some of the people we see on the screen.

The truth ultimately lies in the spectacle. True crime often presents a situation so far removed from our own lives, and the sensationalism of an event piques our curiosity as human beings. Patricia Bryan, Henry P. Brandis Distinguished Professor of Law emerita at UNC School of Law, claims that the appeal of true crime is also the “who-dunnit” mystery aspect, stating that true crime “…encourages listeners to examine the evidence and figure out what happened on their own”. Bryan also supplements her explanation by proposing “There’s something about facing danger when it’s not real, it’s not personal. People like to be scared or like to see the dark recesses of someone’s mind. Some people would say it helps us prepare for the violence in our own lives.”

Now that we’ve received some insight into why true crime is so popular, we are able to examine the target audience for this kind of media. Although all kinds of people might indulge in a true crime documentary or two, a 2010 study performed by the University of Illinois found that “…women were more likely than men to choose the true crime book versus the war or the gang violence book and also that they expected to enjoy it more”, while also stating that “…when given a choice of violent reading material, women overwhelmingly opted to read true stories about the death and dismemberment of victims much like themselves”. We all agree this is creepy, right? Though I find this slightly horrifying as a woman, my own viewership of true crime fails to contradict these statements. Michael Boudet, host of true crime podcast Sword and Scale, even said that 70% of his fans are women aged 25-45. Though many are completely capable of viewing true crime through a realistic perspective, it is important to note that true crime should not be romanticized (a lens that some have been inclined to adopt with killers like Ted Bundy). In the past, some instigators of violent crimes have gained celebrity-like status because of their looks or charisma, particularly fueled by women. However, it’s also necessary to assert that it is a very small percentage of people who romanticize these criminals, and being a woman who enjoys true crime certainly does not equate to glorifying it in any way.

There are, of course, downsides to consuming excessive amounts of true crime. I expect that paranoia might be one of these negative effects, partly because I refuse to consume true crime if I’m alone in a dark room. The Cleveland Clinic explains that “…watching too much true crime may cause you to become overly wary of others”, even if you know or trust them. The Cleveland Clinic also claims that excessive true crime can lead to hypervigilance, which leads to heightened anxiety that negatively affects one’s mental health. In summary, everything should be consumed in moderation. It’s perfectly fine to indulge in true crime from time to time, but make sure that you’re always prioritizing your mental health.



With all that being said, who am I to leave you without any recommendations? Here are some of my favorite true crime documentaries/docuseries on Netflix: