What I Wish I Knew as an Incoming First Year at Kenyon

Though I’ve only been in college for one month now, it feels like an eternity. As a first-year, there are certain things I wish I was aware of about being a freshman at Kenyon. Kenyon is amazing, don’t get me wrong, but there are a few things I wish I had known before arriving on campus.

1. Dorms

First off, let’s talk about what you actually NEED as a first-year living in the Kenyon dorms. Bringing multiple fans is essential if you are in the freshman quad like I am, as the first three weeks at Kenyon are HOT. I’ve lived in the south my whole life, so I thought I’d be able to handle the summer heat of Ohio. I mean, how hot could it be? Bringing one fan was a mistake, and having three fans going at all hours in my room has been a lifesaver.

My second tip for incoming freshmen concerns your room décor. Over the summer I spent weeks planning out the perfect bedding for my dorm. I bought a couple of throw pillows and thought they’d look great on my bed. Now, the same throw pillows I was so excited to bring are back at home, because as I’ve learned, throw pillows are a total waste of space. The twin XL beds are already small enough, and by the end of the night, your extra pillows will just end up on the floor. Trust me, save some money, and DO NOT buy extra pillows!

My last tip for the incoming freshman may be the most important. If you are in the freshman quad, specifically Gund residence hall, DO NOT bring your entire wardrobe, as it simply will not fit in your shoebox size of a closet. Bringing some of your favorite sweatshirts or sweaters from home is tempting, but don’t do it. I found that the best method was to send my winter jackets and sweaters home with my parents, and ship them back to Kenyon when it gets colder, as they take up so much room in an already small closet. Only bring the essentials!

2. Fashion Trends

Next, let’s talk about some of the fashion trends, and what people actually wear to class. In high school, I luckily did not have to follow a strict dress code. The only good thing that came from the COVID-19 pandemic was the ability to wear athletic clothes to school. Kenyon, however, is completely different than my high school, and I should have expected a difference in trends in a new environment. On the first day of college, I wore my Abercrombie low-rise jeans (a must here at Kenyon) and a cute top. I thought people would transition into wearing athletic wear the next day, but I realized that many people here love to dress up for their classes. I have seen some people, like me, wear athletic clothes around campus, but for the most part, everyone looks put together. Hot take: I LOVE that people dress up for class. Students here are free to wear whatever they want, and I think that is one of the best things about Kenyon. No one will judge you for your clothing or what you decide to put on your body. Some trends I have noticed are low-rise jeans, which I used to HATE, but I have a newfound love for them. Low-rises are so comfortable and can really pull an outfit together, which is why most people tend to go for a low rise jean moment when going out at night. It is safe to say that they are extremely versatile, and I recommend buying a pair. In conclusion, people like to dress up at Kenyon and it may be one of my favorite things about this place!

3. Academics

Let’s get serious and talk about academics. Coming to Kenyon, I truly did not know what to expect from my classes. I knew schoolwork in college would be more difficult than in high school, but I’ve learned so many things about doing my homework, working with my professors, and time management that I wasn’t previously aware of. First things first, Chalmers Library is my SECOND HOME — it’s the best place on campus for socializing and doing homework. I’ve found it helpful to keep living and workspace separate, so I have never and will never do homework in my dorm. Homework at Kenyon involves a lot of writing and reading, as well as critical and nuanced analytical skills. However, Kenyon professors are extremely accommodating, so if you ever have an issue with the work, meetings with your professors are an amazing tool. Kenyon also has writing tutors and the Math and Science Skills Center (MSSC). These resources have been such a huge help for me, especially with more difficult classes such as Econ 101. This information may seem daunting now, but I promise the academics are workable, as you have a lot of free time to get things done in college. Although a student-athlete is time-consuming, I’ve found that I can often finish my homework for the day before soccer practice. My one piece of advice for rising first-years is to take advantage of your free time to ensure your work does not build up. Use your professors or the other resources Kenyon offers if you are struggling in a class, and if you work with those around you, I guarantee that you will have great academic success at Kenyon.

Although I am only entering the second month of my first year at Kenyon, I have already learned so many important lessons. College is an adjustment for everyone, but if you follow these tips, the transition will hopefully be more smooth and straightforward.