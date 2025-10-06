The Summer I Streamed A Lot of Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Letterboxd was put to good use this summer. Despite my chronic use of the social film platform, I’m sure I forgot to log at least a few of the many films I watched these past few months. Though I stayed in my home state of Florida, Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, and other streaming services allowed me to travel throughout destinations and decades.

Anyone who knows me knows I love a good horror movie, but this summer, I tried to diversify my watchlist by adding a few other genres to the group (unfortunately, these additions remained very few as I am a woman of habit). While I’m not a seasoned Romcom-watcher nor a drama enthusiast, the following list recounts my attempts to (somewhat) make new choices in my film selection.

The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook (2004) had been on my Netflix watchlist for a while, as it’s one of the more quoted and referenced movies of all time, and I was tired of feeling out of the loop. Despite my long-term anticipation of viewing the film, I ended up watching it on a whim as one of the last films I watched before school started.

All in all, I’d say it was a worthwhile view. I almost shed a tear because of how sweet and heartfelt it was. The Notebook is a feel-good movie with a touch of pulling at heartstrings that could make anyone believe in fate and love. Who knew I’d be so engaged with the best-known love story lore drop of our generation? The plot actually had me sat, because although I foresaw the ending, I didn’t know exactly how we’d get there, which, I think, is what kept me intrigued. Where I went in with expectations, I’m sure the people who went in blind when the movie first came out could appreciate the slow hints toward the story’s climax as the movie progressed.

KPop Demon Hunters (2025)

Call me childish, but KPop Demon Hunters is the kind of movie anyone could enjoy. With a catchy soundtrack, engaging plot twists, and jokes that actually hit, this movie had a seemingly unparalleled appreciation from different members across my family and families elsewhere. By the end, I found myself with a new appreciation for the K-Pop music genre.

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve since added songs from the soundtrack to my gym playlist because they are so catchy. The film follows a trio of demon-hunting K-pop stars who protect the human race by fighting demons and releasing popular music. The demons try to target the girls’ power by forming their own K-pop group in an attempt to steal their fans. I’ve since watched the movie several times despite the seemingly silly premise, and trust me, it’s worth it.

I didn’t expect to enjoy the film, but when my Gen Alpha cousins encouraged me to sit down and watch, I was not disappointed. I would urge everyone to have an open mind going into the film because I truly believe anyone can find something they enjoy within this movie, whether it’s the chart-topping songs or the empowering, magical characters.

Weapons (2025)

Though I know I said I was diversifying my watching habits in terms of film genre, I had to stay true to my roots and at least include one horror flick. After being intrigued by the trailer, I saw Weapons (2025) in theaters but had no idea what I was getting into. The premise of the film surrounds a class of elementary school children who all go missing except for one student, which leads to a wild succession of events. I don’t want to say too much, because this film’s strong suit is its element of surprise and unexpectedness.

I’m not typically a fan of horror comedies, but this one surprised me. I didn’t know to expect anything remotely funny from Weapons, but the theater’s collective laughter really added to my experience of the film. Weapons has definitely gotten some mixed reviews online, and I can see how it may be an acquired taste. I personally think it is worth watching, and as a gal who was trying out new genres, this film definitely did not disappoint.

Clueless (1995)

For a while, everything I knew about Clueless was from the “Fancy” music video by Iggy Azalea and Charli xcx. It seemed like another one of those classics everyone watches at least once and falls in love with, so I wanted to understand the fanaticism for myself. Another selection straight from Netflix, Clueless (1995) was actually exactly what I expected it to be: just another ‘90s movie that everyone’s seen without much depth.

It was funny in the same way that certain TikToks make me smile, but I ultimately end up scrolling without a physical laugh. Though I laughed and smiled a few times throughout, it wasn’t my cup of tea. However, I can understand how it was a cultural reset for some. It follows a high school girl with a seemingly perfect rich girl life who tries to navigate relationships and popularity, like most high school movies, but there did not seem to be anything particularly special about the film.

Superman (2025)

I self-identify as a DC over Marvel gal, and this film further solidified my stance. Superman was a solid blend of action, humor, and emotional value. Though I’m not typically an action movie fan, I tend to be more open-minded and interested when it comes to major franchises. Some seem to think it was too obvious, overt, or “in-your-face” in delivering social commentary, but I found this execution to be exactly what we needed. I surely didn’t expect the high level of relevance and cultural analysis going into the film, but I was satisfied with how it was accomplished.

The film is about Clark Kent, Kal-el, Superman (whatever you want to call him), living two lives as a superhero and journalist, trying to do good for the human race. It was similar to your typical Superman movie with Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, and, of course, antagonistic monsters. However, they attempted a rewrite of the Superman origin story, which I quite enjoyed as a way to switch things up. Stepping out of that movie, I felt a strengthened connection to and appreciation for humanity and the human experience, because at the end of the day, we (even superheroes) are all just people trying to take life one step at a time. It was inspirational in many ways, the greatest of which was my newfound aspiration to never get on Lex Luthor’s level of crashouts.

I’m looking forward to updating my Letterboxd as I watch more and more movies this semester, hopefully venturing outside of the horror genre and into more cult classics (in September, I finally watched Heathers). Now that I’m stuck in Gambier for three months, I plan to use my brand new projector to travel a bit more across streaming services that I haven’t frequented, such as Tubi and PlutoTV. The journey to a larger “watched” list starts now.