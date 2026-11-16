This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love being alone. I find a sense of peace in it. I’ve never really understood people who define themselves by the presence of another person. I think there’s a sense of individuality only discovered by spending time by yourself that everyone could benefit from. I want to clarify, however, that I hate being lonely. There is absolutely a difference between being alone and being lonely. To me, they are not synonymous with each other at all.

I remember the early July morning I anxiously logged in to my Kenyon applicant status portal to the panic inducing notification that I had a housing assignment. Within the click of a button, I would know if I had a roommate, where I would be living, and my first year of college would become all the more real. When I saw that I had been assigned a single, I froze.

While I did say on my housing form that I would prefer to live alone, the reality of what it meant to live alone struck me in a way it never had before. It was staring at my laptop blinking the sleep out of my eyes that I recalled two important things about myself: I’m a first generation college student and I’m from the middle of nowhere in North Carolina. Now, those are two aspects of my identity that I’m very proud of, but they also terrified me. In a month, I would be moving to a college that no one from my hometown had ever heard of and where I knew nobody.

I’m very lucky to have two wonderful parents who support me in everything I do and who taught me that success isn’t defined by an overpriced piece of paper framed in your office, but rather by your actions, choices, and sacrifices. I’m also very lucky to have an older brother in college that only lived two hours away from home. Regardless, moving to a completely different state for college where I knew absolutely nobody and living alone on top of it all was uncharted territory for us all.

For the first time in my life, I was going to be completely and utterly alone.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Looking back, I wasn’t afraid of being alone. As a matter of fact, I was so excited for it. Like I said, I love being alone. What I was afraid of was loneliness. All this to say, that’s the difference between those two words. Being alone is a freedom and a privilege, loneliness isn’t.

As the title of first-gen college student implies, I am one of the few people, and one of even fewer women, in my family who get to attend college. Alongside that, I’m one of the few women in my family who have ever had the chance to leave North Carolina and prioritize their education and career. This is something that I take a lot of pride in and feel a lot of duty to uphold, especially in a professional sense.

It’s not necessarily that these women never had the option to leave, but rather that the circumstances of their lives and the cyclical structure of a small town made it inconvenient to remove themselves from their existing dynamics. There was so much sacrifice for the sake of family that went into so many women’s choice to stay across generations in my family. It was something I both admired and aimed to avoid at all costs.

In realizing this, I began to prioritize my distance and therefore became comfortable with my solitude in a small town. Clearly, my perspective on life clashed greatly with what was expected of me. Not that I failed to meet expectations, but that I subverted them through my individuality. All this to say, I became comfortable with being alone very easily and could manage the solitude that college has handed me at times quite well.

I encourage everyone to employ this creation of comfort even if it might bring you a little bit of discomfort at first, because that’s how you grow. Go to dinner alone one evening, walk down Middle Path with nothing but your own company, confront this internal self and find comfort in it. At the end of the day, you are always going to have yourself, so you might as well become familiar with you. You don’t have to be from a small town and be motivated by generational cycles to feel this way. You can find your own motivation even if it’s just to understand yourself better. That understanding and comfort is the true luxury of being alone.