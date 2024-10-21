The “Holiday Season” as a Jewish College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

In mainstream American culture, the holiday season generally starts in early November. As the Halloween decorations come down, and Thanksgiving dinner invites are sent, everyone starts to look forward to a break from school and time with family. But for Jews, the holiday season begins mid-September and can bring an unfamiliar energy to college students.

In the fall, the Jewish calendar is packed full of five major holidays in just a few weeks. Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, transitions us into what we refer to as the High Holidays. Rosh Hashanah takes place not only during a time of transition in the Jewish calendar, but also at a busy spot for academics. September is when students are beginning to figure out our homework load and just how much we need to pay attention in class when we’re tired. It’s also the time when we have to decide if we want to prioritize our Judaism over our social and academic lives.

Rosh Hashanah, in particular, marks a different type of transition as a college student: a transition out of spending the holidays in our hometowns with our family, into spending them independently on campus. When I was growing up, celebrating the holidays came as second nature. Every fall, my family and I fell into the routine of preparing for guests. We would spend days cooking and cleaning the house. My mom and I would bake round sweet challahs and apple cakes. My family would gather to set aside our laptops and school work, light the candles, and go to synagogue. Now that I am on campus, the holidays look different. Celebrating without my family is a test of my independence and self-discovery. For most young Jews, your first Rosh Hashanah on campus is the first time you have to make an active choice about your religious life. Coming to college, there are some traditions from home that we are forced to let go of. The tunes at services might not be the ones you’re used to, and the brisket recipe at dinner might be the same, but there are also new traditions that we have the privilege of embracing for the first time, like celebrating with a community you have created yourself.

It’s not an easy time to be making this transition. It’s a difficult time to be Jewish. We are amidst a time of rising antisemitism on college campuses and worldwide; It can be hard to know when and where to celebrate and make our Judaism visible. These are choices we have to make for ourselves without the support of our families. While your grandparents, parents, or siblings might be able to support you and provide guidance from afar, it is ultimately your own challenge to face and live through.

As we move further into living in this High Holiday season that is filled with transformations, each of us is tasked with finding the routine that works for us. We are now responsible for marking off the date on our calendars and setting aside the time to gather with our community. Many of our parents pressure us to attend morning services at our campus Hillel or Chabad, but ultimately it’s our choice if we skip class or not. So, whether you’re choosing to attend services, host a meal with friends, or simply take a moment for self reflection, remember that this season is yours to navigate.