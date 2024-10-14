The Best Movies to Watch on a Rainy Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I’ve been spending my Sunday nights at my friend’s house watching movies. A month or so ago, she revealed to me that she had never seen “Little Women” (the 2019 Greta Gerwig version). Seeing as this is one of my all time favorite movies, I was appalled. We continued talking and realized that she hadn’t seen virtually any movie that I consider a “classic.” So we decided to do what any rational set of friends would do: we started Sunday night movies. Every Sunday we sit down on our couch and we pick a movie off of our every-growing list of must-watches. I’ve learned throughout this process that there are some fundamental movies that I believe every college student should watch on a rainy fall day.

Number 1: “When Harry Met Sally ” (1989)

Talk about a fall classic. Picture this: the leaves are falling, the air is a crisp 50 degrees and you’re admiring Meg Ryan’s incredible head of hair. “When Harry Met Sally” is truly fall in movie form. Watching these two best friends fall in love brightens any rainy day, while also potentially complicating your own personal relationships! Maybe we’re all just Sallys’ waiting for our Harrys’ to confess their love for us!

Number 2: “Dead Poets Society” (1989)

Maybe lovey-dovey isn’t your kind of thing. Do not fear! We’ve also got tear-jerkers on this list! Set in beautiful Vermont, this boarding school drama is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat (or potentially curled up in a ball crying). There’s nothing better than a little Robin Williams to bring a smile to your face on a rainy day.

Number 3: “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

A rainy day movie list could not exist without a movie containing the word rain, so I present to you the best movie musical to ever exist. Picture this: you watch the entire movie, learn all of Gene Kelly’s dance moves immediately, and then run outside to recreate his entire tap routine in the puddles. Sounds like the perfect rainy day to me! You will laugh, you will smile, and most importantly, you will giggle at how outdated the camera work is!

Number 4: “Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Remember when I said Robin Williams is the best remedy for a gloomy day? Then we better get a double dose! Arguably one of his best movies, “Good Will Hunting” will transport you to a potentially even gloomier part of Boston. But your day will soon improve when Matt Damon screams about apples at mean Harvard students. Seriously, what could be better than that?

Number 5: *drumroll please* Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women!” (2019)

What would this list be without its originating movie! Little Women has all the warmth of a giant hug or cup of hot chocolate wrapped up in two hours. It will make you want love, independence, and maybe your own personal Meryl Streep rich grandmother all at the same time! The only thing that would improve the watching experience would be if they could all pop out of the screen and hang out for a couple hours.