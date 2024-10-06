Staying Safe While Studying Abroad 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past summer, I took a trip to Switzerland for a study abroad program with one of my closest friends. It was an experience that I would not trade for the world: visiting incredible historical sites, seeing the beautiful Swiss and Italian countrysides, and meeting so many interesting people from different backgrounds. But traveling by yourself in an unfamiliar, foreign country can be scary — especially if you are unprepared to be immersed into a completely different culture. Here are a few priorities to keep in mind during foreign study that will ensure you can fully take advantage of your experience.

Breakfast is actually the most important meal of the day!

A class trip to Lake Como, Italy, completely changed when I almost passed out in a pizza shop. The morning was hectic — a missed alarm meant I didn’t have time to eat breakfast if I wanted to make the 9 a.m. train. I figured I would have a chance to grab something later at the train station or a supermarket we might happen to pass. Needless to say this opportunity did not arise and I had to take an emergency visit to a pizzeria to get more energy to continue on with my day as a result. So, if you know you have a long day of traveling, museum visits, or class ahead of you and don’t have time to eat breakfast, at least make sure to pack a snack for later.

Bring a valid form of ID with you everywhere you go.

It is vital to have some form of identification with you at all times while abroad. Even after you show your passport at the airport and get into the country, it is always necessary to be able to identify yourself. Depending on what country you are in, there are different regulations and expectations regarding when showing an ID is necessary. So, it is beneficial to avoid the hassle of memorizing when you will need it, and just making sure it is a staple in your bag at all times.

Remember that men are men — no matter what country you are in.

While I was visiting Zurich for the weekend, I walked home from a club hand in hand with my friend, with three separate groups of men following us along the way. For the duration of the twenty minute walk, we could not once get a break from drunk groups of men following and attempting to talk to us, after we made it pretty clear we wanted nothing to do with them. Eventually we reached our hotel–the entry to which requires you to walk through the first floor of a convenience store– and they finally got lost. Being aware of your surroundings, especially at night in a new area, is crucial when studying abroad. Night life can make up many of the best memories of a trip, but it is always important to be cautious of the people around you while going out.

Be prepared for a lot of culture shock.

From small things such as knowing when or how much to tip to bigger cultural differences, knowing the customs of the country you will be living in is essential to prepare beforehand. One of my biggest frustrations while living in Switzerland was not being able to communicate with people besides the mandatory Ciao, grazie! in the Italian speaking regions and the German equivalent while I was farther north in Zurich. Having a basic understanding of what to expect and how to communicate with people makes all the difference in making adjusting to your new surroundings easier.

Studying abroad can be the highlight of your college years and even your life as a whole. It is rare that the opportunity arises to completely immerse oneself in a different country and culture for this duration of time. It is crucial to remember, however, that not everyone lives life exactly the same way as you, and that is okay! Embracing the change that comes with traveling can be one of the most enlightening and fulfilling experiences. But make sure that the necessary precautions are taken to ensure you experience your foreign studies safely.