This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Manifesting may seem ridiculous. The idea that you can just “think” something into existence felt unrealistic to me, especially coming into college where everything suddenly depends on actual effort. But the more I’ve thought and read about it (and accidentally tried it), the more I’ve realized that manifesting does work — just not in the way people on TikTok or Instagram make it seem.

It’s not that writing something down or repeating affirmations magically makes your dreams come true. Manifesting changes how you think, and that ends up changing what you do.

Since starting college, I’ve noticed how much my mindset affects everything. There are so many situations where I can either go in expecting to fail or expecting to figure it out. When I started “manifesting” small things such as doing well on a paper or actually making friends in a new environment, it didn’t mean that those things just happened. But, it did mean that I approached them differently.

For example, if I tell myself I’m going to do well on an assignment, I’m way more likely to actually sit down and start it earlier, go to office hours, or ask questions in class. I’m also less anxious doing it, because I’ve already convinced myself I’m capable. I’ve gotten myself into the bad habit lately of saying “I hate __,” like emails or talking to new people, and I really did notice a shift where I dreaded emails and stayed home. None of this is magic, it’s just a shift in attitude. But intentions makes a real difference in the outcome; thoughts really do become actions.

I think manifesting also changes what you notice. College is kind of overwhelming, and there are opportunities everywhere, but it’s easy to miss if you’re stuck in your own head. When you’re focused on a goal, you start seeing things that align with it. If you have a negative attitude going in thinking that you are not going to do well, then of course you won’t! If you’re trying to meet new people and have an attitude of “I love meeting new people,” you might actually go to that club meeting instead of staying inside your dorm. If you’re trying to get an internship, you might pay more attention to emails or talk to professors after class. It’s like your brain filters things differently.

Another big thing is confidence. Manifesting, at least the way I see it, is basically a way of convincing myself that I like something or that something is possible. And when you believe that, even if it’s just a little bit, you’re more likely to keep going when things get hard. College definitely has those moments where everything feels too much, and it would be easier to just give up or assume that you’re not cut out for something. But if you’ve been manifesting and telling yourself you can do it, you’re more likely to push through.

That being said, I don’t think manifesting works if you treat it like a shortcut. You can’t just sit around and expect things to fall into place. If anything, it only works when it pushes you to do more. Love more. Laugh more. It’s less about wishing and more about setting a direction for yourself. Like Emily in The Devil Wears Prada, repeating to herself: “I love my job. I love my job. I love my job,” it really does work.

I don’t think manifesting is some kind of magical force controlling the universe. But I do think it works in a quieter, more practical way. It changes your attitude, which changes your actions, and those actions change your results. And honestly, in a place like college where so much depends on how you show up, that shift can make all the difference. Less so manifesting, more so going into everything with a positive attitude. Don’t knock it ‘till you’ve tried it.