Long-Distance Friendships: Uniting Over Commonalities of SLACs 

The SLAC experience is one that unites people — over distances, in small conversations — and has shown me how truly small the world is. Although 735 miles away, something about the small liberal arts college (SLAC) experience has managed to keep my best friend Maddie and I close while we are both at college. The nature of SLAC’s, and the fact that people who attend SLACs are generally aware of other SLAC experience attributes, are what I’ve found to be some of the things that keep Maddie and I connected.

Whenever Maddie and I are together for a holiday break, or on a Sunday morning phone call to catch up, the things that we chat about feel special, and particularly crazy because we are living different experiences (in totally different states, studying totally different things). It’s nice that there are simple, funny moments showing that our experiences are actually pretty similar, even when those experiences take place in different surroundings. I’ve laid out a few examples:

The “Liberal Arts 360”, or the full-turn you have to make when talking about drama or a particular person —making sure that the person isn’t directly behind us in the singular dining hall on campus. The guaranteed housing offered by SLACs, as opposed to the traditional large-school hunting down of a mid-20s-type life at the ripe age of 18. The understanding that an “all campus event, hosted by the college” is actually fun, and not just a repeat of high school homecoming or celebrations. The fact that everyone is somehow intertwined—my friends know people that go to Maddie’s SLAC, and vice versa. And when one of us visits the other, everyone is aware that our small school exists, and likely knows at least one friend or mutual person that goes to the school. The “quirky” and inclusive student organizations at SLACs. If I were to tell Maddie that I joined the cheese-eating club, she’d likely reply: “Omg! We have that club too!”. The understanding that Birkenstocks’ Boston clogs are absolutely necessary for a small campus, and super versatile because you can go to class, meetings, practice, and the dining hall in them. You will feel left out if you do not own a pair. Bonus points if they are brown or forest green. The constant struggle to be good at thrifting, and finding fun outfits, as all of our peers will show up to class in an effortlessly classy look. The normalcy of wearing a tote bag everywhere. To class, on a hike, into town. It’s kind of crazy if you don’t own one. Stickers. On laptops, water bottles, dorm room walls. There’s something about a SLAC handing out free stickers, and the sharing of fascination over the careful creation of a beautiful collage on a computer case. The insane-sounding classes, each of which have about 18 spots each semester. Classes such as Philosophy of Women in Pickleball, or The Geography of Olives.

Not only has it been fun to connect with Maddie on a new level since moving away from each other, but I’ve noticed that these commonalities have allowed for some important bonding between us, upholding our commitment and love for each other. Our shared experiences have made for many fun phone-calls, as well as the sharing of inside jokes—laughing about how similar our experiences really are—feels like something that keeps our vibrant friendship so alive.