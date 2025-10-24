I’m a NARP Living with Four Swimmers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me before I met my swim family, you’re probably wondering what a NARP is. A N.A.R.P is a Non-Athletic Regular Person. In my house, I wear the badge with honor. Now, I have tried to tell my four athletic housemates that once, a very long time ago, I played various sports. But, I guess playing basketball and lacrosse from ages seven to thirteen doesn’t mean anything.

At first, it felt daunting to know I would be living with four swimmers. During the summer, leading up to the school year, I would ask my girlfriend if she thought the swimmers would like me. Every single time, she would remind me that I already knew one of them, so how hard would it be to befriend the other three? With that on my mind, it made me realize that living with athletes wouldn’t be any different from living with my first-year roommate.

Boy, was I wrong.

For one, about three days out of the week, my housemates wake up at five am while I am still sound asleep and slink out the door to get to their practice. Somehow, they have yet to wake me up. To explain, I now live in a triple with two of the girls in my house: one that I was originally going to room with before we got pulled into the house, and one that I had never met. When the three of us are in our room together, it feels like how college is supposed to be. We laugh and ask each other questions. I make one watch Dancing with the Stars, and the other hears what we have to say while she lies in bed, trying to get the proper rest for the day ahead of her.

Secondly, I now live with four individuals as opposed to one. Last year, when I found out I would be living in a house with four other people, I wasn’t nervous or scared. I was excited. Now I would be able to have four people to rely on, and vice versa. As someone who struggles with anxiety, it feels nice to have people in the house who understand. There has never been a time when I’ve gotten a dirty look or even a raised eyebrow when talking about my anxieties. I am welcomed with open arms. Having four different people in the house solidifies the fact that we have all come from different walks of life. Everyone has had different experiences, but because of that, we can communicate with one another with grace and acceptance. That is one thing I will forever cherish about this group of people.

And last, it gives me memories that I know will last me a lifetime.

I have thought about this in great detail. Last year, life did not feel nearly as wonderful as it does now. I remember feeling dread and anxiety about the weeks ahead, always nervous about what the weekend might bring. However, this year, we talk around the dinner table every night. We laugh with, and at, each other. We tell each other to get it together. Most importantly, we listen to one another. I listen to their stories about life and school. I complain about a chemistry class I probably should not be in. Ultimately, we make memories together. Thanks to my roommates, I have met many swimmers this year. They have shown me what it feels like to be part of a team that truly cherishes all of its members.

In this house, we listen. We watch The Summer I Turned Pretty. We introduce each other to new people and experiences. Truly, this house has it all. I have someone who understands me, someone I can talk to, someone who matches my energy, and someone who always wants what is best for me. Not many people my age can say they have this strong a support system, especially in the fall of their sophomore year.

If my housemates are reading this, thank you for always including me and making me feel seen, even as a N.A.R.P. Let’s see what the next few months bring.