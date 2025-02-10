I Read 100 Books in 2024: Here Are My Favorites

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024, I read the most books I ever have in any given year: 100. I just barely hit my goal, finishing my final book of the year, Daydream by Hannah Grace, on December 31st. After reading 100 books, most of which I admittedly have little recollection of, I feel at least well-read enough to offer some book recommendations. 2024 was populated with many great books, but as expected, a fair share of undesirable ones as well. Everyone has different opinions and preferences, so this article will focus on the books that received my positive reviews, and full disclosure, almost all of these will fall within the romance genre. Here are some of my favorite books, series, and authors of 2024:

1. Sarah J. Maas’ Throne of Glass series

Let’s get this one out of the way. Yes, I read this entire series. Yes, reading the series took me a whole month. No book series has any business being this long, regardless of how good it may be. And yes, though controversial, I still prefer Maas’ A Court of Thornes and Roses (ACOTAR) series over Throne of Glass. Even Assassin’s Blade or Tower of Dawn, which were my least favorites in the series, still possessed redeeming qualities. Overall, this series is a whirlwind of adventure and fantasy, one that will undoubtedly leave you on the edge of your seat. It follows Celaena Sardothien, an enslaved assassin, who is summoned to compete in a deadly competition to win her freedom and become the king’s champion. I definitely recommend this series, but it’s not for the faint of heart. You have to be willing to settle in for the long haul if you want to complete all eight installments.

2. Anything by Stephanie Archer (but specifically the Vancouver Storm series)

In 2024, I discovered hockey romances. Before this year, I had never been swayed by sports romance novels, but I’m happy to report that Stephanie Archer’s ongoing Vancouver Storm series brought them into my reading rotation. Currently consisting of Behind the Net, The Fake Out and The Wingman, Archer’s Vancouver Storm series, which follows a group of hockey teammates, was a fantastic introduction to the world of hockey romances. I also read Archer’s other 4-book series, Queen’s Cove, this past year, and while this series has more of a small-town vibe, it was still a charming and worthwhile reading experience.

3. Liz Tomforde’s Windy City series

Another ongoing sports series, Liz Tomforde’s Windy City, takes its plot and characters on a winding, interconnected path. I didn’t expect to enjoy these four novels as much as I did, and I guarantee that you’ll love them too. A hockey player, a basketball player, and two baseball players? Sign me up. And the female main characters (FMCs) are iconic.

4. Sarah Adams’ Practice Makes Perfect

Practice Makes Perfect was the perfect, quintessential romance. A relationship buds between an emotionally unavailable bad boy and a sweet flower shop owner, and the story is swoon-worthy. Practice Makes Perfect is actually the second book in a connected series, the first being When in Rome, although I’d argue that the second book takes the cake. I don’t think you necessarily need to read the first book in order to understand Practice Makes Perfect, but I’d recommend doing so if you want a complete picture of the setting and characters. Definitely a must-read!

5. Absolutely anything that Ava Hunter writes

Ava Hunter, although still a pretty obscure author, has quickly become one of my favorite writers to read. Her Runaway Ranch series is a wonderful story of a band of cowboy brothers living together on a ranch. The first book in the series, Tame the Heart, was easily one of my top reads of 2024. It follows a cynical, widowed cowboy and a happy-go-lucky social media manager who comes to live on the ranch to fix its negative reputation. I devour every Hunter novel within mere hours. Her unrelated book, Babymoon or Bust, was also a top read of the year, and its sequel, For Better or Hearse, was equally impressive. Immediate 5 stars. Technically it was released in January of 2025, but I would be remiss if I didn’t shout it out!

6. Funny Story by Emily Henry

Emily Henry can take my money. I’m just forking it over at this point. Despite my grudge over the fact that she started to release hardcovers instead of paperbacks (my bank account is hurting), I will be a forever fan. Her book Beach Read is basically my favorite book of all time. Funny Story starts as all great romances should, with the two main characters’ exes getting together. Miles and Daphne, our protagonists, go through ups and downs as new roommates navigating life after their individual breakups. This book is funny, sad, and everything in between. If you haven’t read Henry, what are you even doing?

Though I read many other favorable and memorable books in 2024, these are just the tip of the iceberg. My honorary mentions and final contenders include Carley Fortune’s This Summer Will Be Different, a must-read author offering a nostalgic summer vibe, and anything by Ali Hazelwood. Hazelwood published three books in 2024 (seriously, give this woman a break) titled Check & Mate, Bride, and Not in Love. Although Not in Love wasn’t a standout of hers, Hazelwood is another one of my immediate-buy authors.

Though I’m not sure that 2024 can be contested in terms of amazing reads, 2025 is already shaping up to give this past year a run for its money.