Go-to Saying for All Occasions: Peace and Love

In a world of crazy greetings and sayings, I am here to say that one deserves a gold medal over the rest. This absolutely fabulous, yet utterly simple, creation has dramatically changed the way I greet people, end conversations, and has become a staple in my vocabulary of phrases. Whether it’s the end of a long family dinner, a coffee date with friends, or an awkward way to get out of a conversation, I am here to explain that the phrase “peace and love” is by far the best way to go. Commonly communicating a sense of care for others, or a final line in an email, “peace and love” has found its way to many of my conversations, and marks an important phrase in my daily life. And I promise I’m not talking about those tacky “peace, love, and ___” shirts that everyone wore in 2014. Rather, I am arguing that the powerfulness of the phrase lies in its simplicity and charm, and its versatility, I’ve found, makes it one that can reflect many sweet, savory, and meaningful moments.

Let me set a few scenes!

First scenario: You and a good friend are chatting about some juicy gossip, and the situation leaves you with both eyes wide, sighing. With nothing left to add, all you can say is, “Welp! Peace and love!”.

Second scenario: You just finished a long biology assignment with your friends in the library, and bumped into other friends on the way out. You spend another 35 minutes chatting with them about your week, complaining about homework, or asking them about their Saturday night. You’ve said goodbye a few times but keep becoming distracted. Once you finally walk away, you hit ‘em with the “peace and love” as you head out for the night.

Third scenario: You are emailing your Great Aunt back after she asked you about how your semester was going. She tells you about how her garden is in blossom, and about her upcoming Thanksgiving plans. You miss her lots, and hope she is doing well. You wrap up the email: peace and love, Sadie.

Fourth scenario: You’ve had a long week, at which you end your Friday night with your best friends watching Gilmore Girls on the couch. Feet up on an ottoman, yummy mocktail in hand. Oh, and a collection of your favorite snacks and candy. The moment is very “peace and love”.

My fondness for this fabulous phrase comes in part from how addicting it is to say, as it has become almost second nature for me at the end of any interaction. But I think what is so fabulous about it is that it feels like a way to offer the world, and those around me, a little bit of love. A timeless classic, “peace and love” can both refer to a casual “peace out” as well as a deeper sense of calm, harmonious, peace on Earth.

Saying “peace and love” can mean wishing the best for someone, but it can also stand as the perfect way out of a situation. And its versatility means that, in most contexts, you can practically say it to anyone! Parents get it, men get it, friends get it, friends of friends get it. I believe that one of its true charms is in its capacity to apply to many people and situations—anyone will get it!

I think of “peace and love” as sort of a more loving version of dapping up or handshaking, and certainly more fun than “best, Sadie” in an email. This phrase is simply one of the most perfect ways to end a conversation, think about a situation, or to just say for fun. However, I’ve also found that it can act as a subtle reminder, forcing me to remember that there’s lots in the world to love and find peace in. I think of “peace and love” as a subtle closure, or a small, kind gesture that feels like you’ve patted the world on its back, saying “thank goodness people exist and see you later and love you lots!”. With that, I say, peace and love!