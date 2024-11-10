Fall Activities on and Around Kenyon’s Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter.

As I progress through Kenyon fall, I have loved spending time outside and finding new activities with my friends. Here are some fun ideas for your next outing this fall!

1. Branstool Orchards

Apple picking at Branstool is one of the most peaceful and seasonal fall-oriented activities, and it’s even better when you take your friends along. Located in Utica,Ohion, Branstool is about a 20-minute drive and is open every day except Monday. On most days, you can pick your own flowers and delicious apples, which you can use to decorate your room or take photos with. There is a market with tons of homemade products that range from apple pie to soap bars. On select days, a cider and donut hut is open outside, making for the perfect treat after working up a sweat while picking apples. Branstool also offers select activities on weekends such as hayrides and food events. I highly recommend Branstool to anyone looking for a daytime fall activity willing to get their hands dirty to pick some apples.

2. Columbus Crew Game

Want to get off-campus for the day and hit the city? The Columbus Crew, Columbus’s major league soccer club, are in the thick of their season, with playoffs starting November 10th. The energetic and buzzing atmosphere at Lower.Com field is unparalleled, and tickets can be bought for as low as 20 dollars, which is such an amazing deal for a professional soccer match. The stadium has Hot Chicken Takeover, tacos, wraps, hot dogs, and so much more! If you are open to making the trek to Columbus, I highly recommend attending a game before their season ends.

3. Pit Stops at Wiggins

During the fall, Wiggins Street Coffee introduces some unique fall flavors to its typical menu. I am absolutely obsessed with their pumpkin-spiced latte, and their pumpkin fluff drink, which contains marshmallow and pumpkin syrup, tastes just like a fall night. Also, apple cider is back! When you ask for all the fixings, it includes whipped cream and caramel, making it a tasty fall treat. In addition, the fall bakery section at Wiggins never disappoints, and only expands its selections in the fall. The pumpkin bagels and cream cheese, pumpkin muffins, and apple cinnamon scones are a few of the unique fall snacks on my must-try list. I definitely recommend trying some of these items from Wiggins before it is too late!

4. Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday from May to the end of October, there is a farmers’ market in Mount Vernon that starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. At the market, some local vendors and producers sell fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, sweet treats, and flowers. Sometimes, live music will be playing in the background while you shop! This is a great way to support our community and is such a fun, fall activity to do with your friends.

5. Walking on the Kokosing

Want to save some money? The fall weather can be perfect for a nice walk outside and the Kokosing Gap trail is beautiful on a morning or afternoon walk. The trail is scenic and serene, and it allows you to absorb the nature that fortunately surrounds us at Kenyon. On the trail, you will spot many locals walking their pets or with a group. Talking a walk down the river is also a great way to engage with our surrounding community and appreciate nature.

These are just some of my favorite fall activities that I look forward to after a long week of class. As it starts to get colder, take advantage of the great weather now and try some of these ideas!