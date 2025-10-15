e.l.f. – The Best and Worst Makeup Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Rise of e.l.f. Makeup

Lately, luxury makeup has been fighting for its reputation in the beauty industry. While brands like Charlotte Tilbury and MILK have churned out staple products like the “Airbrush Flawless Foundation” or “Hydro Grip Primer,” dupes of these products have become so well-made and accessible that the originals’ counterparts have gained more recognition.

By popular demand, e.l.f. expanded its Halo Glow line, selling powders and skin tints. The company also expanded its Power Grip Primer line by infusing the product with niacinamide, a common skincare ingredient, and other hydration ingredients like Vitamin E.

To makeup lovers far and wide, this streak of inexpensive and top-notch products has sparked an interest in brands like e.l.f. As an enthusiast myself, I have tried many (maybe too many) e.l.f. products and have tested them through trial and error. These makeup looks have gone through midnight study sessions, unexpected downpours, and eye-crinkling fits of laughter with friends. After my experience with a range of products, I’m bringing to you what I would consider e.l.f.’s best and worst makeup products.

As a sidenote before we get started: makeup products work differently on different people, so what works for me (and what doesn’t) might not work well for others, and vice versa. Also, we’re only going to be covering makeup today. No skincare or tools…for now! Let’s get into our highlights, starting with what’s definitely not worth getting your wallet out for.

Worst e.l.f. Makeup Products

🥉 Waterproof Eyeliner Pen

Regardless of whether you’re painting on a subtle, airy wing or full-on cat eyes, eyeliner is supposed to stick. While it’s no easy task with how much our skin folds and our eyes water, a good eyeliner can be applied and removed with ease. The Waterproof Eyeliner Pen, however, is not up to par. As much as I wanted to believe in its waterproof abilities, my eyeliner smudged off within an hour or two. Within about a week after using it daily, the fibers in the felt tip got dry and dull, leaving my wings looking patchy and blurry. The 3,000+ reviews average out to a 3.4 out of 5-star rating dips below the ratings for most e.l.f. products, which is why this pen earns third place.

🥈 Clear Brow & Lash Mascara

The Clean Girl aesthetic swept TikTok and social media platforms a few years back, starting the trend of minimalist, feature-enhancing makeup. The Clear Brow & Lash Mascara was supposed to cater to this exact trend. As much as I wanted to believe the hype, the mascara weighed my lashes down like a gel, and then the brow side of this dual-ended tube felt like a glorified wet spoolie.

The formula has close to zero hold for the brows, and since I needed more product to hold shape in place, the brow side of the tube would always run out before the mascara side, making me wonder about the waste logistics of the product. Most of the time, I would have two of these tubes open at once—one for brows, one for lashes—which defeated the whole purpose of a dual-ended tube, and also made me question if the product’s effect was truly worth the inconvenience (spoiler: it wasn’t).

🥇 Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Okay, okay. I know this one’s a tad eyebrow-raising. The Halo Glow Liquid Filter is loved by many, and I can understand why, at least partially. It has all the ingredients for a great product. It’s trendy, caters to multiple shade ranges, and doesn’t break the bank. I would argue, though, that this is exactly why I’d rank this product as the worst of e.l.f.. The Halo Glow Liquid Filter had so much potential, but ultimately disappointed me.

The Halo Glow Liquid Filter has a purposefully vague name. It’s marketed as a multi-use base product that can be used primarily as either a highlighter or foundation. The biggest problem with this product is that it’s too flat to be a highlighter, but also too metallic to be a foundation. One might recommend putting powder or a layer of matte base makeup over the Halo Glow Liquid Filter, but it’s hard not to end up with a cakey texture, which defeats the purpose of the product. Additionally, I’ve heard from friends and larger social media discussions about the product causing breakouts, which again defeats the purpose of a glowy base product.

Because I believed in it, and because it let me down, the Halo Glow Liquid Filter gets placed at #1.

Best e.l.f. Makeup Products

🥉 Halo Glow Setting Powder

Remember how we mentioned e.l.f.’s powders earlier? Now, this powder is where it’s at.

With so much focus on glowy skin, we often neglect mattifying or non-hydrating products. But this powder is grossly underrated: It solidifies your makeup without leaving a flattened texture while giving your skin some breathing room. Paired with the Halo Glow Puff, these products go together like a dream team that prevents undereye creases from forming and bakes for full-face looks. However, this product is only used in tandem with other base makeup, so it earns its spot at #3!

🥈 Camo Liquid Blush

A close second, the Camo Liquid Blush is a serious trooper. Take the applicator, dab a nice splotch onto the top of your palm, and let the product warm up—this helps it melt into your skin and give your skin a glowy finish. The best part is that it lasts all day. A blush topper surely helps keep it vibrant throughout the day, but alone, the Camo Liquid Blush covers your cheeks in a rosy veil that can withstand the day.

On top of that, the 12-shade range makes the formula not only more inclusive but also allows more room to play around with undertones, featuring hues like vibrant corals as well as muted mauves. The only reason why I would rank this product at #2 instead of #1 is that it doesn’t come with an applicator, a trivial detail that pales in comparison to the highlights of the blush.

🥇 Glow Reviver Lip Oil

So smooth, so glossy. The Glow Reviver Lip Oil is my hands-down favorite of e.l.f. Products. When you buy the gloss, you’re not just buying the product—you’re buying its sensory experience. The lip oil lives up to its marketing claims and provides a thick layer of mildly pigmented gloss, leaving the lips feeling soft and hydrated.

But that’s not where it stops. From the moment you unpack the product to when you finish applying it, it’s an enjoyable experience. The extra-large doe-footed applicator feels cushiony as it glides the mint-adjacent gloss on. The container itself is compact, so it’s easy to carry in a bag or purse for class or functions.

For those who aren’t a fan of heavy-weighted or non-highly-pigmented glosses, this product might not be ranked as high on their own personal scale. However, I would call this lip oil the perfect day-to-day gloss for those who want a pop of color and shine without the drama of lipstick.

Is any of this worth my dime?

Yes. If you wear makeup at least once every few days, an e.l.f. product would certainly add to your makeup arsenal.

These products are not a substantial investment like many luxury brands’ prices, and many times they work just as well, if not better than, luxury makeup. The most important cautionary flag I would wave is just to stick to products with lots of high reviews, which you can find on Ulta Beauty’s website or app. That way, you can spend smart, and feel satisfied knowing you’re arming yourself with the perfect tools to craft a foolproof, face-card-elevating look.