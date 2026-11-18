This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If someone asked you who the one Black doll in Barbie’s clique was while our generation was growing up, you probably wouldn’t know the answer. But I do: Nikki. Because as a wee child, she was the only Barbie doll I had.

I had basic Nikki, I had fashion Nikki, I had all the Nikkis and only Nikki because my mom wanted me to have a doll who looked like me. At the time, I was confused and slightly upset because there weren’t as many versions of Nikki as there were of Barbie. I wanted Mermaid Barbie. I wanted Doctor Barbie. Neither of them existed in Nikki form. Now, there are several Nikkis and more Black Barbies besides just Nikki — but no matter how old I get, I will always have respect and love in my heart for my GOAT Nikki.

With my arsenal of Nikkis, I had them play different roles before I eventually added my Bratz dolls — the ultimate diversity clan — to the mix. Sasha and Nikki became fast friends, and I was the happiest little girl in the world. I became even more ecstatic in 2009 when The Princess and the Frog came out, because my mom didn’t hesitate to snatch a Tiana doll from the toy aisle for me. All of my dolls looked like me, and I loved them. In hindsight, only gifting me Black dolls, despite their limited forms, was the best decision my mom could’ve made for me. It taught me the important lesson of being proud of who I am (even if production companies and brands aren’t), and my pride has never diminished. My first favorite color was brown, and my pre-K teachers would always ask me why. To me, the answer was clear: “It’s the color of my skin.” I never wanted to be anything else, and I wouldn’t want my dolls to be anything else either.

While society attempts to label me as unprivileged, one privilege I’m proud of is having been raised by a strong Black woman who never wanted me to cower in my identity. Because of her, I’ve never questioned my value or worth (like other people with minority identities have unfortunately experienced). Because of her, no matter what other people tell me, I will always be proud of my skin, my culture, and my experience.

When I hear stories of people with minority backgrounds who have once wished they were white when they were younger, I feel sad that they experienced that. We must understand it’s not their fault, nor the fault of their parents, but the fault of society. They didn’t think they were good enough because the world told them they weren’t.

People complain about representation and how it’s being forced down viewers’ and consumers’ throats nowadays; as someone who grew up searching for this representation and having friends who didn’t have access to it, I think it serves a purpose. Kids out there who felt empowered by Halle Bailey’s role as Ariel, for example, just as I felt empowered by Tiana’s character.

In a similar vein, one of my favorite childhood shows was Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child. It reinterprets classic fairy tales by infusing different cultures and experiences into each episode. The show — currently streaming on HBO Max — has a Jamaican Goldilocks, Chinese Little Red Riding Hood, and Cuban Hansel & Gretel (among countless others).

As a child, I didn’t even realize the importance of cultural representation in my favorite television show. Now I understand that it’s shows like these that have helped shape my view of diversity as the norm. I wish other children, of all cultural backgrounds, a similar experience.