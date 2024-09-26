Cozy Period Dramas, and How I Feel Like I’m in One

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is finally coming to a close. The air is getting chillier, and leaves are starting to turn to reds and golds. The arrival of fall brings along many things: pumpkins, sweaters, and apple cider. But for me, fall is also the time to curl up and watch period dramas, especially the cozier ones that remind me of crisp weather. I have always loved historical fiction, and I have been swept away by stories set in the past, especially ones starring young women heroines, for as long as I can remember. These are just a few of my favorite heroines from cozy period dramas, and some of the things that make me feel like them!

The March Sisters

Somehow I didn’t actually read Little Women by Louisa May Alcott until I was 18. I had seen the 2019 movie and loved watching the lives of the four March sisters play out, but reading the book was what made the story truly stick with me. Something about reading it while on the precipice of adulthood was very meaningful. The sisters have different dreams, but one sister’s vision of her future was not made out to be more important than the others’. As young adults, we often have a million decisions (whether small or large) to make, and our lives are always changing and shifting. Because of this, there was something very comforting about the way this story felt like there wasn’t necessarily a right or wrong way to be going about everything. I loved how different all the March sisters were, and though I am much more of a Meg or a Beth, I could relate to each one of them in their own way. Reading the book made the movie even more meaningful, and it has remained a favorite of mine.

Things that make me feel like the March sisters: drying flowers and putting them in vases around my room, baking, dim lights (I have several lamps and almost never turn on my overhead lights—it’s much cozier!), crafting with objects from nature (I have made several twine strings that have shells, buttons, and keys hanging from them!) and wearing long skirts (especially heavier fabrics).

Winnie Foster

The Edwardian Era is my favorite era for fashion. I adore the white lace gowns and soft hairstyles, and many of my favorite books and movies are set in this era. Because of this, I was delighted to come across the 2002 movie Tuck Everlasting a few years ago. The story is of an Edwardian teenager falling in love with an immortal boy and having to decide what future she wants. The recurring music box theme, the lovely clothes and set, and the sweet coming of age story made the film an immediate comfort watch for me. I loved Winnie’s journey of seeing the beauty in her life, and while the ending is a little sad, it’s still sweet.

Things that make me feel like Winnie: white lace, wearing my hair loose, dancing, and going on walks.

Guinevere

I have loved the medieval era, especially when mixed with fantasy or fairytale, since I was a kid. My favorite Disney movie as a child was Sleeping Beauty, and the first movie I ever saw on a big screen was The Princess Bride. Merlin is such a delightful show to me, as it is fun to see many major figures from medieval literature (such as the future King Arthur, Merlin, and Guinevere) depicted as young adults. The show is sometimes very sweet, sometimes very silly, and sometimes has episodes that will break your heart. Through it all, Guinevere (Gwen for short) is always kind and hopeful, while never failing to stick up for herself and others, even if it means standing up against people she is close to.

Things that make me feel like Guinevere: lilac colored dresses, dried flowers (especially worn in hair), hand mirrors (I have several vintage ones that belonged to my grandmother), and lace-up boots.

Elizabeth Bennet

I love pretty much every BBC adaptation of a Jane Austen novel that I have seen. There is something so lovely and fascinating about the scenic landscapes and fancy dresses, but also about the complex, interesting characters and their arcs throughout the story. While I consider myself much more of an Anne Elliot (the more introverted heroine of Jane Austen’s Persuasion), it is always Pride and Prejudice that I watch over and over again. Both the 1995 BBC mini series and the 2005 movie adaptation wonderfully capture Elizabeth’s determination and spirited nature, and it has become a sort of springtime tradition to re-watch the BBC mini series.

Things that make me feel like Elizabeth: notebooks and letters, wearing my hair up in buns, walks in the mist, tea with biscuits or scones (both of which are actually pretty easy to bake yourself!).

Anne Shirely

When I was a kid, I read most of the Anne of Green Gables books by L. M. Montgomery, and I remember liking them a lot. But as with Little Women, it was the act of re-reading them just after graduating high school that solidified how much I loved the series. My friend had given me a copy of Anne of the Island (the book where Anne goes to college) as a graduation present. I loved Anne’s romanticization of the world, along with her daydreaming and vivid imagination. I truly believe that if I were in that universe, I would be kindred spirits with Anne and her friends.

Things that make me feel like Anne: long skirts, lace-up boots, frills and lace, hair ribbons, the outdoors (especially fall and spring!).