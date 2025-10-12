5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Studying Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kenyon chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I studied abroad at the University of York in Yorkshire, England. I applied for the academic year rather than the standard academic semester, hoping to have an opportunity to get involved in the community and assimilate into the culture. By October, however, I was about ready to come back home. Unwilling to quit, I returned to England for the Spring semester with a new mentality and ultimately had the time of my life! Below are five things I wish someone had told me before I went to England. This is by no means an exhaustive list; it just involves situations I personally faced.

1. Register with a General Practitioner

For context, a GP, or General Practitioner, is the baseline for healthcare in the UK. If you’re feeling sick, you make an appointment with a GP (General Practitioner, the baseline for healthcare in the UK) and they can prescribe medicine for you. I, myself, pride myself on rarely getting sick. When registering with a GP was suggested during orientation, I shrugged it off. In the first few weeks, I felt completely fine, but by the time October rolled around, the joke was on me. I became sicker than I’ve ever been. I spent three weeks in sheer agony, waking up each morning with some new symptom, wishing I’d be magically cured. There’s no simple MinuteClinic or Urgent Care, and I felt silly going to the hospital for what should have been a little cold. I tried every over-the-counter remedy and finally became so miserable that my mom even considered booking a flight. Thankfully, my study abroad program set me up with a (slightly sketchy) online doctor’s visit, and I was prescribed the best antibiotics. I implore you, save yourself a month of misery, and just register with a GP at the beginning of your program.

2. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help

Studying abroad can be challenging. You’re living independently in a new country, and even with friends in the same program, you will still face new hardships. If a friend group doesn’t just magically appear, you may need to go out of your comfort zone and meet people, which can be draining. Make sure to keep reaching out to your support system back home. FaceTime with a friend or call a sibling; they want to hear from you.

3. Study abroad doesn’t look the same for everyone

When I first imagined studying abroad, I pictured myself among other American students, traveling together and exploring the city as a big group. My program was small, so that wasn’t quite the case. I’m very thankful for the friends I met through the program, and the friendships I fostered with other international visiting students in a similar position. Some people study abroad with a group of friends, and that’s great, and others choose an independent study abroad route, which can be really transformative as well. Do your thing, and be open to meeting people, because they’re probably feeling the same things you are.

4. Get involved

To preface, getting involved was much easier in England where I already spoke the native language. Whether it’s through school clubs, societies, or different things in the wider community, there ought to be something you enjoy! I met my favorite British person and kindred spirit (hi, Fran) by forcing myself to attend a volunteer society’s first meeting, and every day I’m grateful for that. Getting involved with the wider community was something I worked even harder at in my second semester, when I volunteered at Fairfax House, a historic townhouse museum. Volunteering became my favorite part of the week!

5. If things *really* aren’t going to plan…

It’s okay to go home. You don’t need to justify that to anyone, because you’re the only one who fully knows your experience. A certain level of homesickness, anxiety, and loneliness should be expected. But if things look bleak and haven’t improved after a few months, there’s no shame in leaving. Looking back, I faced some tough situations, but I was also quite lucky. Had it not been for my friends from my program, other international students, class friends, and of course, my British bestie, my experience would have been completely different.

This list is not meant to scare you. I truly believe that studying abroad is a wonderful opportunity for young adults to display their global citizenship and explore their independence before fully joining the adult world. By no means did I love every second of my study abroad experience, but I can honestly say it ended up being the experience of a lifetime.