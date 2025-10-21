Your vote matters s’mores than you think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kent State’s Undergraduate Student Government is working hard to get students registered to vote.

Ohio’s General Elections are coming up in November, so Kent’s Undergraduate Student Government has made it its mission to get as many students as they can registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 6.

Voting is extremely important, especially in local elections where just one or two votes can be the difference in who makes laws for your community.

Democracy Day

Democracy Day was held Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Risman Plaza. The Undergraduate Student Government worked hard to help students register to vote and educate students on the importance of voting. Each student who attended this event received a pamphlet with a QR code to learn more about voting.

The event also allowed students to enter a raffle to pie USG President Ivory Kendrick and spin a prize wheel where they can win s’mores kits, wristbands, USG merch and string backpacks.

USG wasn’t the only organization at Democracy Day, as many other organizations joined them in tabling, including the League of Women Voters, Kent State Votes, Gift of Life, United Greek Council, Ohio Student Association, Kent’s chapter of NAACP, Black United Students and five local city council candidates.

The last day to register for the election was Oct. 6, so if you haven’t already registered, you should for the next election.

For more information on how to vote in your county or how to start registering, visit Kent State Votes and the Ohio Secretary of State.