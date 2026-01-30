Wicked: For Good review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long and difficult wait, “Wicked: For Good” was released November 21. When “Wicked: Part 1” came out at the same time last year, I was blown away. I was a fan of the music previously, but had never seen the musical in person. It is an incredibly good story. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s performance had me in awe.

I loved it so much that I saw it in the theatre a total of five times. I wanted the second part immediately. That being said, I was a bit worried it would not be as good. Many of the musical fans said that the second act is underwhelming and we shouldn’t get our hopes up too much.

I went to see it the day it came out, and I can happily say this one blew me away as well. I want to give my honest review without giving away many spoilers. To start, the visuals were amazing. The costumes, especially, were beautiful. They were very accurate to the Broadway show and the “Wizard of Oz.”

All of the cast and their performances were quite amazing as well. However, the one that shocked me the most was Ethan Slater’s performance. His character, Boq, goes through the most change in personality, and I think he portrayed that very well. You could feel the anger through the screen leading up to Boq’s crash-out moment, and it was actually quite scary.

The music in the film was quite good as well. The entire cast, in my opinion, did a very good job. Even the members who are not as musically trained, like Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, had me entertained. Erivo’s version of “No Good Deed” was the best I have ever heard and quite literally had my jaw on the floor.

“For Good” had me sobbing my eyes out in the movie theatre. I almost had to walk out during “the door scene” because I was crying so loudly. I liked the extra song they added to the film; however, I do not think they were needed. While watching, you can definitely tell what songs were added, even if you haven’t listened to the original Broadway recordings, because they do not quite fit as well with the rest of the soundtrack. The way the movie ended is controversial for some, but I really liked it.

They did a great job with redeeming and developing Glinda’s character. Both parts are fantastic, and I can definitely say I was changed for good.