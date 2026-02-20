Why you should support your local library

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for a way to benefit both your community and yourself? Immerse yourself in several opportunities through your local library!

Original photo by Kaidence funk

Did you know that your local library provides free access to lots of information, educational resources and a safe space full of community? Who doesn’t love something free? With resources like this, you can be sure to gain not only knowledge but a sense of space for yourself and an understanding of others.

Also, let us pay acknowledgment to the fact that you can work diligently in silence. The quiet and calm atmosphere provides a feeling that can heavily contribute to a nice work session.

What really inspires me, though, is the way that libraries contribute to literacy, equity and inclusion. They help to support and provide services to vulnerable populations, such as unhoused individuals, jobseekers, immigrants, individuals who have health needs or disabilities, low-income households, the LGBTQ+ community and more. Supporting the library helps keep its contributions to society steady and stable.

So, basically, not only does supporting your library help you out, it helps others out, too.

Also, let’s not forget the books that surround the walls of the library. Worlds of words trace the bookshelves with each step that you take. You get to check them out and bring them home to read for free! Who wouldn’t take up that opportunity?